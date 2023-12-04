SA vs IND | South Africa rest stars ahead of Test series, Aiden Markram to lead limited overs series

The tour will consist of three T20Is followed by as many ODIs. Eventually, the teams will clash in a two-match Test series at SuperSport Park and Newlands respectively. T20I skipper Aiden Markram has also been handed the reins for the ODI series where Temba Bavuma and Kagiso Rabada will be rested. While Anrich Nortje and Wayne Parnell will miss out completely owing to injuries Lizaad Williams has been given the nod in the limited over squads. However, Williams’ availability will completely depend on his recovery from a groin injury.

“After an excellent overall showing at the recently concluded ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, we want to capitalize on that momentum and continue building on our core group during this Freedom Series," Rob Walter, who coaches the limited overs teams, said, reported the ICC.

“We have a busy summer ahead starting with the T20Is and then ODIs against India and we have therefore taken the decision to omit several of our senior players. This decision was taken together with coach Shukri as we place emphasis on the red-ball leg of the tour meaning they will instead be preparing for the Test series by playing domestic cricket. In saying that, the move has presented opportunities for others that have been performing well on domestic level to be drafted in."

While Mihlali Mpongwana and David Bedingham have been picked in the ODI and Test squads respectively, Nandre Burger has been named in all three squads. Batter Tristan Stubbs has received his maiden Test call-up to the side, while wicket-keeper Kyle Verreynne has been recalled to the ODI and Test squads. Tristan Stubbs has also received a call-up for the Test squad for the first time in his career.

The pace bowling trio of Gerald Coetzee, Marco Jansen, and Lungi Ngidi will not only miss the last T20I but will not feature in the ODI series as well. However, they will not be afforded a rest and take part in the 4-Day Franchise Tournament to prepare for the Test series.

“It is the start of a new ICC World Test Championship cycle and that itself is a huge incentive for everyone. The playing field is level and we want to try and ensure we make a strong start to this sequence here at home against one of the best teams in the world,” revealed Shukri Conrad, who coaches the Proteas in the longest format of the game, reported the ICC.

“Overall we believe this group has all the attributes to deliver on our objective, which is to maintain our proud record against India in South Africa.”

South Africa T20I squad: Aiden Markram (c), Ottniel Baartman, Matthew Breetzke, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee (1st and 2ndT20Is), Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen (1st and 2nd T20Is), Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi (1st and 2nd T20Is), Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, and Lizaad Williams

South Africa ODI squad: Aiden Markram (c), Ottniel Baartman, Nandre Burger, Tony de Zorzi, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Mihlali Mpongwana, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne and Lizaad Williams

South Africa Test squad: Temba Bavuma (c), David Bedingham, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee, Tony de Zorzi, Dean Elgar, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Keegan Petersen, Kagiso Rabada, Tristan Stubbs and Kyle Verreynne