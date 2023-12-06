BAN vs NZ | Twitter reacts to Mushfiqur Rahim's instinctive handling of the ball leading to unusual dismissal

The veteran batter was up against the two-meter lanky figure of Kyle Jamieson in the 41st over and the right-arm quick banged in a stock ball short of a length to force Rahim into a backfoot defence. However, the soft-handed stroke by the 36-year-old meant that the ball bounced beneath the bat and spun backwards behind the crease. Even though the Kookaburra was traveling at an angle and was under no threat of hitting the stumps, Rahim instinctively opened his palm and parried the ball away from the pitch, provoking the Black Caps to instantly go up in loud appeal. The decision was sent upstairs and the third umpire took little time in ruling against Rahim, making him the first batter since Michael Vaughan against India in 2001 to be given out handling the ball in Tests, albeit since 2017 the rule has been clubbed together with the obstructing the field mode of dismissal.