BBL 2023 | Twitter reacts as Munro heroics lead Heat to 103-run thrashing of Stars in season opener

After losing the bat flip, Brisbane Heat got off the blocks rapidly with skipper Usman Khawaja and Colin Munro taking the score to 44/0 at the end of the mandatory four-over powerplay. By the time the former fell for 29 on the last ball off the seventh over, the side had another 22 runs to the total following which his fellow opener took center stage. The Kiwi particularly enjoyed taking on Glenn Maxwell, smacking him for two boundaries and three maximums, while Marnus Labuschagne dragged along at a decent rate on the other end for his 30. The two put up 82 runs off just 45 balls for the second wicket before Sam Billings and Munro took advantage of the two over-power surge to accumulate 31 runs. Even though Max Bryant's brilliant finish with three boundaries off the final three balls left Munro stranded on 99 off 61 balls, featuring nine boundaries and five maximums, it did help set a daunting target of 215.