BBL 2023 | Twitter reacts as Munro heroics lead Heat to 103-run thrashing of Stars in season opener
The BBL team mascots got the season underway at Gabba on Thursday|
BBL
Brisbane Heat ran away with the game on the opening night of Big Bash League's 13th season, at the Gabba on Thursday. After posting a daunting total of 214/3 on the back of Colin Munro's unbeaten 99, the Heat bowlers snared quick wickets up top to tumble out Melbourne Stars for 111.
After losing the bat flip, Brisbane Heat got off the blocks rapidly with skipper Usman Khawaja and Colin Munro taking the score to 44/0 at the end of the mandatory four-over powerplay. By the time the former fell for 29 on the last ball off the seventh over, the side had another 22 runs to the total following which his fellow opener took center stage. The Kiwi particularly enjoyed taking on Glenn Maxwell, smacking him for two boundaries and three maximums, while Marnus Labuschagne dragged along at a decent rate on the other end for his 30. The two put up 82 runs off just 45 balls for the second wicket before Sam Billings and Munro took advantage of the two over-power surge to accumulate 31 runs. Even though Max Bryant's brilliant finish with three boundaries off the final three balls left Munro stranded on 99 off 61 balls, featuring nine boundaries and five maximums, it did help set a daunting target of 215.
The Melbourne Stars capitulated early in their response as Michael Neser sent Sam Harper and Tom Roger packing in the first over itself. Skipper Glenn Maxwell provided some fireworks to reignite hope with three boundaries and a six off Spencer Johnson in the final over of the powerplay but seemed to hurt his forearm in the process, eventually departing for 23 soon after. Marcus Stoinis and Joe Burns followed suit in the next nine balls, leaving the visitors reeling at 57/5 after eight overs. There was no looking back for the Heat thereon as they wrapped up their biggest victory and the innings for 111 in the 16th over despite Hilton Cartwright's brief 33-run blitzkrieg, with Mitchell Swepson emerging the pick of the bowlers by snaring three wickets.
Same old
New season, same old Melbourne Stars 🤦♂️ - no worries, we kick start next Wednesday at the G!— Ammar (@Ammarzaheer) December 7, 2023
Bit overhyped
is there a bigger overhyped, underperforming sporting organisation then the Melbourne Stars? both men's and women's sides results have been a joke year in, year out. have been lucky in the past few years that the renegades have been far worse #BBL13— hurky (@hurkymark) December 7, 2023
They are winning
Brisbane Heat are winning it all! You heard it here first— Rory Thommo (@RoryThommo) December 7, 2023
Bashing
Brisbane heat bashing Melbourne stars 😭😭😭— Meenssy (@Meeenakshiiii) December 7, 2023
Just for Munro
Supporting Brisbane Heat, just for Munro this IPL! #BBL13— Creative Genius Riser (@GeniusPrabhakar) December 7, 2023
Another scarcity
With Melbourne Stars chasing 215 against Brisbane Heat, Glenn Maxwell comes in at 7/2 and starts off with 4 4 6 4 off consecutive balls.— Dhruva Prasad (@DhruvaPrasad9) December 7, 2023
Another scarcely beliveable knock loading? #BBL13 #BBL2023 #CricketTwitter
Highest team score by Brisbane Heat
Highest team scores by Brisbane Heat in men's T20s :-— Rhitankar Bandyopadhyay (@rhitankar8616) December 7, 2023
224/5 - v Sydney Sixers in 2023
214/3 - v Melbourne Stars today
212/3 - v Hobart Hurricanes in 2020
209/4 - v Sydney Sixers in 2019
209/3 - v Hobart Hurricanes in 2013#BBL13
BBL Time
BBL Time 🔥 pic.twitter.com/TVhRXB4P0C— Junaid Khan (@JunaidKhanation) December 7, 2023
Captian MAxi
Glenn Maxwell Captaining Melbourne stars in this BBL 2023.— CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) December 7, 2023
- CAPTAIN, MAXI..!!!! pic.twitter.com/4hmPfeyQGs