BBL 2023 | Twitter reacts as Munro heroics lead Heat to 103-run thrashing of Stars in season opener

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

The BBL team mascots got the season underway at Gabba on Thursday

BBL

Brisbane Heat ran away with the game on the opening night of Big Bash League's 13th season, at the Gabba on Thursday. After posting a daunting total of 214/3 on the back of Colin Munro's unbeaten 99, the Heat bowlers snared quick wickets up top to tumble out Melbourne Stars for 111.

After losing the bat flip, Brisbane Heat got off the blocks rapidly with skipper Usman Khawaja and Colin Munro taking the score to 44/0 at the end of the mandatory four-over powerplay. By the time the former fell for 29 on the last ball off the seventh over, the side had another 22 runs to the total following which his fellow opener took center stage. The Kiwi particularly enjoyed taking on Glenn Maxwell, smacking him for two boundaries and three maximums, while Marnus Labuschagne dragged along at a decent rate on the other end for his 30. The two put up 82 runs off just 45 balls for the second wicket before Sam Billings and Munro took advantage of the two over-power surge to accumulate 31 runs. Even though Max Bryant's brilliant finish with three boundaries off the final three balls left Munro stranded on 99 off 61 balls, featuring nine boundaries and five maximums, it did help set a daunting target of 215.

The Melbourne Stars capitulated early in their response as Michael Neser sent Sam Harper and Tom Roger packing in the first over itself. Skipper Glenn Maxwell provided some fireworks to reignite hope with three boundaries and a six off Spencer Johnson in the final over of the powerplay but seemed to hurt his forearm in the process, eventually departing for 23 soon after. Marcus Stoinis and Joe Burns followed suit in the next nine balls, leaving the visitors reeling at 57/5 after eight overs. There was no looking back for the Heat thereon as they wrapped up their biggest victory and the innings for 111 in the 16th over despite Hilton Cartwright's brief 33-run blitzkrieg, with Mitchell Swepson emerging the pick of the bowlers by snaring three wickets.

