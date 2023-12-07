BBL 2023 | Twitter reacts to Gabba home crowd booing Bryant's triple-boundary finish leaving Munro stranded on 99

Munro had already raced to 95 when the 19th over rolled around but failed to get the two Nathan Coulter-Nile deliveries he faced in the following over, leaving him three to get off Joel Paris' final over. Two more singles followed off the first ball three balls, bringing Max Bryant on strike with the Kiwi on 99. The 24-year-old began by punching a low full-toss past the bowler for a boundary, which meant he had one last chance to get Munro on strike for a potential century. However, Bryant could not help but whip a full delivery off the pads for a four, following which boos rang all around the famed Gabba while the batter shot an apologetic look to his teammate for depriving him of the opportunity to complete a ton. Bryant managed to convert a few jeers into cheers by capping off the innings with another boundary before walking over to Munro and patting him on the head, congratulating him for a job well done.