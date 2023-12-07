BBL 2023 | Twitter reacts to Gabba home crowd booing Bryant's triple-boundary finish leaving Munro stranded on 99
Colin Munro's flamboyant knock of 99 propelled Brisbane Heat to a commanding total of 214|
The arbitrary milestones in cricket may seem like a futile exercise in the larger scheme but often form the hallmark of individual careers in retrospect. It wasn't any surprise then that Max Bryant bore a sorry look on his face when his fulfillment of the team role left Colin Munro stranded on 99.
Brisbane Heat kickstarted their Big Bash League season with aplomb at the Gabba on Thursday as they posted a formidable total of 214/3 after being asked to bat first by Melbourne Stars. While their handy cameos all-around the batting order, the major driving force behind their effort was opener Colin Munro's monstrous 61-ball knock featuring nine boundaries and five huge maximums. However, his heroic exploits ended on a slightly tragic note after the batter was left one run short of a second BBL ton courtesy of Max Bryant's perfect finish to the Heat's innings.
Munro had already raced to 95 when the 19th over rolled around but failed to get the two Nathan Coulter-Nile deliveries he faced in the following over, leaving him three to get off Joel Paris' final over. Two more singles followed off the first ball three balls, bringing Max Bryant on strike with the Kiwi on 99. The 24-year-old began by punching a low full-toss past the bowler for a boundary, which meant he had one last chance to get Munro on strike for a potential century. However, Bryant could not help but whip a full delivery off the pads for a four, following which boos rang all around the famed Gabba while the batter shot an apologetic look to his teammate for depriving him of the opportunity to complete a ton. Bryant managed to convert a few jeers into cheers by capping off the innings with another boundary before walking over to Munro and patting him on the head, congratulating him for a job well done.
Twitterati was quick to pour in a flurry of reactions over the chain of events that had transpired Down Under on the opening night of BBL 13.
