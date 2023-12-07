LLC 2023 | Twitter reacts to emotional Sreesanth rant revealing Gambhir's on-field 'fixer' sledge
Sreesanth went on a long tirade on social media after the match to level allegations against Gautam Gambhir|
LLC
For a tournament instituted to celebrate the camaraderie amongst retired cricketers, Legends League Cricket fixtures have shown a repeated tendency to get seriously heated. Sreesanth and Gautam Gambhir were the protagonists of the latest altercation that dramatically dragged on off the pitch.
India Capitals ran away victors by 12 runs against Gujarat Giants in the Legends League Cricket Eliminator in Surat on Wednesday after posting a huge total of 223/7 on the board, courtesy of a blistering half-century by skipper Gautam Gambhir. However, despite the thrilling cricketing action, all the thunder in the encounter was stolen by an incident that occurred right at the beginning of the clash involving former India teammates Gambhir and Sreesanth.
The opener welcomed the right-arm quick into the attack in the second over of the match with a commanding six and a boundary to which Sreesanth responded by directing an intense stare at the batter. Gambhir, not one to back down, returned the favour before making a questioning gesture with his hands. Things soon devolved into a full-blown face-off between the duo as the umpires and fielders were forced to intervene to stop the matter from aggravating, with Sreesanth's teammates having to forcefully push him away as both players seemed to get aggressive.
Amusingly, that was just the beginning of the saga. After the match, Sreesanth took to social media to give his account of the incident, revealing his fellow 2007 World T20 winning squad member had repeatedly called him a 'fixer', referring to the speedster's spot-fixing saga that had led to a seven-year ban from cricket.
"Just wanted to clear the air with what happened with Mr fighter. One who always fights with all his colleagues. For no reason whatsoever. He does not even respect his own senior players, including Viru Bhai. That's exactly what happened today. Without any provocation, he just kept on calling me something which was very rude which shouldn't have been said by Mr Gautam Gambhir," Sreesanth said in a video uploaded on his Instagram page.
"His PR is now [all over], given where he is from and the kind of money he can spend, I am just a normal person. I fought my battles alone, with my family and my loved ones and all your support. He kept calling me 'fixer, fixer, you are a fixer' on live television and on the center wicket despite me not saying a single bad or abusive word. I just kept asking, 'What are you saying?' and laughing sarcastically. He even used the same language against the umpire when they were trying to control him. Infact, I moved away but he kept saying the same word again and again and again," he later added.
"What's the point of representing people if you don't respect your own colleagues? Even in broadcasting when he is asked about Virat, he never speaks about him. He speaks about something else. I don't want to go further in detail. Just want to say I am very hurt and my family is hurt and my dear ones are hurt. And the way he said things…. I haven't used a single bad word or a single abuse, nothing. He just kept on saying words which he always does."
Twitterati was quick to rain down their reactions on the bizarre controversial incident.
What's going on between them?
Heated conversation between Gautam Gambhir and S Sreesanth in the LLC. pic.twitter.com/Cjl99SWAWK— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 7, 2023
A fixer
S Sreesanth on Gautam Gambhir:— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 7, 2023
"He kept calling me a fixer".pic.twitter.com/qPtSdEXTjp
Mr Fighter
Sreesanth exposing Gambhir after their fight in LLCpic.twitter.com/IvVlT9De0v— Pushkar (@musafir_hu_yar) December 7, 2023
On the charge
Gautam Gambhir on the charge in the LLC. pic.twitter.com/CJaliFR27O— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 6, 2023
Lol
This spell of Sreesanth was greater than Gambhir's entire career.pic.twitter.com/R9EUZ5q3gs— ` (@rahulmsd_91) December 7, 2023
Is it clear?
We can clearly see who started it first— Gauti Harshit Dhiman (@GautiDhiman) December 7, 2023
It's sreesanth the MF who tried to sledge Gambhirpic.twitter.com/upWeznEdfo
He started
Sreesanth mc started the sledging. He drew the first blood, took the first shot in the fight. And was crying for sympathy later after being schooled by Gambhir. I still feel everything is a publicity stunt.pic.twitter.com/adHlyDZwmF— Aman (@CricketSatire) December 7, 2023
Few days ago
Sreesanth few days before about Gambhir 😭💀pic.twitter.com/tXsgndsWq6— Pushkar (@musafir_hu_yar) December 7, 2023
Only about Gambhir
"Gambhir fights with all his colleagues. Even in broadcasting when he's asked about Virat, he doesn't talk about Kohli but he starts talking about everything else." - Sreesanth on Gautam Gambhir— Sameer Allana (@HitmanCricket) December 7, 2023
Thoughts? 👀 #LLCT20
Gambhir show
GAUTAM GAMBHIR SHOW IN LLC....!!!!— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) December 6, 2023
It's a knock-out game, batting first and Captain Gambhir smashed fifty from just 28 balls - he always brings the best in big stages. 🫡 pic.twitter.com/ypDHgaYcyb