More Options

‌Twitter reacts to Fraser-McGurk recreating Joel Garner’s massive hit onto SCG roof

‌Twitter reacts to Fraser-McGurk recreating Joel Garner’s massive hit onto SCG roof

30

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

no photo

Joel Garner will always be remembered for his fierce bowling and his incredible records in Test cricketing history. However, today in the Big Bash League, the West Indies great for remembered for his batting exploits when Jake Fraser-McGurk landed a ball atop the Members' pavilion at the SCG.

After Josh Philippe and Steve Smith got Sydney Sixers off to a good start with a 58 run stand in just 5.1 overs, Melbourne Renegades fought their way back into the game with back to back wickets. Smith and Moises Henriques stabilized the innings but both were back into the hut, along with Tom Curran, in a span of eight balls to leave the hosts reeling at 135/5 in 16.2 overs. However, a brisk finish by Jordan Smith and Jack Edwards ensured that the team for New South Wales finished at a competitive score of 175. 
In response, three of Melbourne’s top four were dismissed for single digits as the hosts took over proceedings as Dwarshuis and Jackson Bird decimated the top order. One guy, however, in the form of Fraser-McGurk stood tall amidst the pressure. While he ended up scoring a 24-ball 48, it was one shot that left fans reminiscing about the past. 
On the last ball of the seventh over, Fraser-McGurk, playing on 33 off 16, decided to continue the onslaught by attacking a full delivery by Edwards. He cleared his leg and smashed the ball over cow-corner. The sound of the bat and the trajectory of the ball immediately signalled as something special was on the cards. As the ball finally dropped, it landed on the Members' stand and bounced out of the park. 
Twitter almost instantly went into a frenzy and reminded people of the shot the great Joel Garner had hit against the Aussies in the 1986-87 season. 

IPL is near and people should have a look at this talent!

What a shot!! 

Absolute madness!

Ball just went sailing!

Big player!

Hahaha! True that!

He is gonna make some name there!

That was massive!!!

Yes! Noted.

Get updates! Follow us on

Open all