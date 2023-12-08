WATCH | Vintage Pakistan fielding helps Renshaw reach half century in bizzare extra-less seven run delivery

Winning the toss and batting first in the warm up game against the Prime Minister’s XI, Pakistan scored a competitive 391/9 in the first ininngs thanks to the efforts of Shan Masood. The newly appointed Pakistan skipper piled on an unbeaten 201 before he decided that the bowlers needed to have a run-in. While the pace attack struggled to get going with the new ball, conceding 96 for the opening wicket, Khurram Shahzad and Abrar Ahmed brought the team some breakthroughs to get the score to 112/2. With Cam Green (46) missing out on a half century, Renshaw still had the chance of reaching the milestone and he did just that in the most unexpected way.