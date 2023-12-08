WATCH | Vintage Pakistan fielding helps Renshaw reach half century in bizzare extra-less seven run delivery
Pakistan’s fielding gaffes have a separate chapter in the history of cricket with a blooper reel longer than the entire The Simpsons catalogue. However, they were able to pull off something bizarre as they conceded seven runs, all credited to Matt Renshaw, on one ball extra being conceded.
Winning the toss and batting first in the warm up game against the Prime Minister’s XI, Pakistan scored a competitive 391/9 in the first ininngs thanks to the efforts of Shan Masood. The newly appointed Pakistan skipper piled on an unbeaten 201 before he decided that the bowlers needed to have a run-in. While the pace attack struggled to get going with the new ball, conceding 96 for the opening wicket, Khurram Shahzad and Abrar Ahmed brought the team some breakthroughs to get the score to 112/2. With Cam Green (46) missing out on a half century, Renshaw still had the chance of reaching the milestone and he did just that in the most unexpected way.
On the fifth ball of the 78th over, Ahmed pitched the ball upto Renshaw how drove it through extra cover. The fielder at mid off gave chase and while he stopped the ball from crossing the ropes, he threw it back to the bowler’s end. Babar Azam collected the ball and decided to have a shy at the stumps at the other end. He missed the wickets and the ball went back to the boundary. Not only did Renshaw bring up his half century, he also managed to add seven runs to his personal score.
This is just bizarre!
You don't see this every day! Matthew Renshaw brings up his half-century ... with a seven! #PMXIvPAK pic.twitter.com/0Fx1Va00ZE— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 8, 2023