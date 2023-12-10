BBL 2023 | Twitter in disbelief as Renegades-Scorchers clash bizarrely abandoned midway due to poor pitch
Melbourne Renegades players inspect the pitch during the game on Sunday|
BBL
Australia's reputation for furnishing poor pitches has risen in the recent past but the nation suffered a new low on Sunday when the Big Bash League encounter on Sunday had to be called off after 6.5 overs. The deck at the GMHBA stadium was labeled too damp after incessant showers the previous day.
The delivery that promted
Here's the delivery that prompted the discussions.— KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 10, 2023
Quinton de Kock's reaction 🫢 #BBL13 pic.twitter.com/1Tbq5YRjnq
The chat about the pitch
Hear from Aaron Finch on the @FoxCricket mic as the umpires have a chat about the pitch in Geelong...#BBL13 pic.twitter.com/PsHbPQZZaL— KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 10, 2023
Match got abandoned
The latest news from Geelong after the Renegades-Scorchers #BBL13 match was abandoned after 6.5 overs due to the pitch.https://t.co/bMs82qOhXo— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 10, 2023
Disappointing
Pretty disappointing scenes in Geelong tonight.— Nic Savage (@nic_savage1) December 10, 2023
Australian fans will only get a handful of games to watch Quinton de Kock in the Big Bash this summer, one of which has been abandoned due to an unsafe pitch.#BBL13
Fans were unhappy
Horrible scenes at Geelong as fans throw bucket hats onto the ground 😅 #BBL13 pic.twitter.com/84t5KWv2Ro— Matt (@Mattys123) December 10, 2023
History created
History has been made in BBL— Radoo🌶️ (@Chandan_radoo) December 10, 2023
Melbourne v Perth match abandoned due to a damp pitch 🥲#BBL13 pic.twitter.com/iGdqwoCY9m
Dangerous pitch
We’ve had… 24 wickets fall in a day at the SCG two weeks ago, Prime Minister's XI called off early because covers were blown off, and now a pitch too dangerous it looks like one of the first #BBL13 games will be abandoned. Bit of chaos going on. 👀👀 #cricket— Jelisa Apps (@JelisaApps) December 10, 2023
With the trophy
Punter and Maxi along with the World cup trophy at the Geelong stadium.#BBL13 pic.twitter.com/lID0taonB3— paRaY_YasiR ✍️ (@ParayYasir2) December 10, 2023
Not good
Wow wow wow match abandoned due to a dangerous pitch..... 7 overs in 😬😬 #BBL13— Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) December 10, 2023
Its pathetic
Not sure a bunch of fireworks and rock music is appropriate for a rightfully pissed off #Geelong #BBL13 #cricket crowd. Poor look in first week for a multi-million dollar tournament that needed a positive start for organisers, players and especially broadcasters. Pathetic.— Matt Payne (@Payne_Matt) December 10, 2023