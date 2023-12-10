BBL 2023 | Twitter in disbelief as Renegades-Scorchers clash bizarrely abandoned midway due to poor pitch

"On Sunday morning, the club was made aware that the GMHBA Stadium pitch sustained some water damage during Saturday's heavy rain. Kardinia Park Stadium Trust undertook work throughout the day to improve the condition of the wicket and match officials deemed the surface safe to commence play," a Renegades press release read.

"Our first thoughts are with our fans - the loyal supporters we have across Geelong and Victoria. We are incredibly disappointed in tonight's events. We had an important match against the Scorchers and our fans have a right to feel incredibly let down. It should have been a great night of cricket and we will discuss the outcomes of that in the days ahead. The club will ensure that all general public ticket purchasers are refunded," the team's general manager James Rosengarten further added.