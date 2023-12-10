U19 Asia Cup, IND vs PAK | Twitter in splits as Saad Baig invents the 'leg catch' with flukiest grab ever
Pakistan U-19 skipper Saad Baig with Babar Azam|
Pakistan have an eerie knack for producing fielding highlights regardless of the level of cricket, be it with tragic mishaps or outrageous flukes. On Sunday it was the latter for the U-19 side as keeper Saad Baig bagged the crucial scalp of Adarsh Singh by clutching the ball between his calves.
One of the craziest catch in the history
It's all about catching the ball - it doesn't matter how you do it 😄 (courtesy ACC) #Cricket #U19AsiaCup pic.twitter.com/lnLR3pJN9e— Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) December 10, 2023
An unusual one
Pakistan Captain Saad Baig's Unusual Catch To Dismiss Adarsh Singh In U19 Asia Cup 2023https://t.co/MHmWHnGuU1— vekku official (@Vekkuofficial) December 10, 2023
Century for Azan Awais
Century against India in the U19 Asia Cup! 🔥— Pakistan Cricket Team Fan (@Muhammd8492511) December 10, 2023
What a moment for young left-hand batter Azan Awais💚#PAKvIND pic.twitter.com/rhSeST9HSp
Pakistan won by 8 wickets
Pakistan U19 team win by 8 wickets against India U19 in Asia Cup U19. Great batting display by Azan Awais scored brilliant century 105 runs. Earlier Zeeshan Bowling was exceptional. #PAKvsIND— Mahr M.Irfan hiraj (@Raj2Reign) December 10, 2023
Young guns
The Pakistani Young Guns team beat India by 8 wickets in the U19 Asia Cup.— mahi verma (@the_maahi1) December 10, 2023
Sensational scenes from the ground It was a big win for Pakistan.#INDvPAK #U19AsiaCup pic.twitter.com/zv7VEntNLH
Well played
Well Played Future Stars👏— Memes by Ahmad (@memes_byahmad) December 10, 2023
Pak beat India in U19 Asia Cup❤#PAKvsNZ pic.twitter.com/BQqp02Y5Ed
Great bowling
Dunno whether India is the best team in this tournament or not (it's U19,so the team changes every tournament),but India has certainly been the best team in the U-19 history..both Asia Cup and WC. Out of the 9 Asia Cups,India U-19 have won 8. Pakistan bowling looks great. But its— Yash Tralshawala (@yashtralshawala) December 10, 2023
Bagged 10 wickets
4/46 for young, tall pacer Mohammad Zeeshan against India U19 in the U19 Asia Cup 🇵🇰🇮🇳— AUS vs PAK BAN vs NZ IND vs AUS (@ZAMohal46) December 10, 2023
He has now bagged 10 wickets in two matches 💚 #U19AsiaCup
Pakistan won the match
Pakistan U19 beats India U19 by 8 wickets in U19 Asia Cup. pic.twitter.com/m3bLoLY2VC— Jaya Suriyan (@_jayasuriyan_) December 10, 2023