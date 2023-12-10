More Options

U19 Asia Cup, IND vs PAK | Twitter in splits as Saad Baig invents the 'leg catch' with flukiest grab ever

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Pakistan U-19 skipper Saad Baig with Babar Azam

Pakistan have an eerie knack for producing fielding highlights regardless of the level of cricket, be it with tragic mishaps or outrageous flukes. On Sunday it was the latter for the U-19 side as keeper Saad Baig bagged the crucial scalp of Adarsh Singh by clutching the ball between his calves.

‌Pakistan U-19 practically sealed their passage into the next round of the ACC U-19 Asia Cup in Dubai with a dominant eight-wicket win over arch-rivals India. The Men in Green chased down the target of 260 comfortably with three overs to spare on the back of Azan Awais' century and a rapid unbeaten 68 by skipper Saad Baig. However, despite the commendable batting performance, it was a moment of sheer luck for the latter in the first innings that did the rounds and proved to be crucial in the team's triumph as well.
After a couple of early blows, Indian captain Uday Saharan had helped stabilize the innings with opener Adarsh Singh with a 93-run stand, setting the foundation for a potential grandstand finish. Just when the duo had started to take on the opposition bowlers, tragedy struck in the 32nd over when left-arm spinner Arafat Minhas took the ball in hand. The 18-year-old bowled a length delivery significantly wide of the stumps that turned a hint into Singh, batting on 62, provoking the southpaw to go for an outlandish sweep. However, the batter only managed a faint under edge but his quick slash of the willow had Baig behind the stumps fazed as the ball approached him. The glovesman instinctively narrowed his body, allowing the Kookaburra to strike his thigh before trickling down and getting stuck between his calves. Baig cautiously plucked the ball from his legs before wheeling away in celebration once the umpire raised his finger, completing one of the most bizarre catches in cricket history.
Twitterati was quick to splurge reactions on the hilarious incident.

One of the craziest catch in the history

An unusual one

Century for Azan Awais

Pakistan won by 8 wickets

Young guns

Well played

Great bowling

Bagged 10 wickets

Pakistan won the match

