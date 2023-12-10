U19 Asia Cup, IND vs PAK | Twitter in splits as Saad Baig invents the 'leg catch' with flukiest grab ever

After a couple of early blows, Indian captain Uday Saharan had helped stabilize the innings with opener Adarsh Singh with a 93-run stand, setting the foundation for a potential grandstand finish. Just when the duo had started to take on the opposition bowlers, tragedy struck in the 32nd over when left-arm spinner Arafat Minhas took the ball in hand. The 18-year-old bowled a length delivery significantly wide of the stumps that turned a hint into Singh, batting on 62, provoking the southpaw to go for an outlandish sweep. However, the batter only managed a faint under edge but his quick slash of the willow had Baig behind the stumps fazed as the ball approached him. The glovesman instinctively narrowed his body, allowing the Kookaburra to strike his thigh before trickling down and getting stuck between his calves. Baig cautiously plucked the ball from his legs before wheeling away in celebration once the umpire raised his finger, completing one of the most bizarre catches in cricket history.