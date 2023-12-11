Asad Shafiq retires from all forms of cricket after stating 'not feeling the same passion' anymore

Shafiq had made his Pakistan debut in an ODI against Bangladesh in June 2010 and while he wore the green jersey in 60 games scoring 1,336, it was red-ball cricket that was his true calling. He broke through to the Test lineup against South Africa later in the same year and remained a mainstay for the next decade, accumulating 77 caps and scoring 4,660 runs at an average of 38.19. Shafiq was a key player in the side that rose to the top of the Test rankings in 2016 under Misbah ul Haq's captaincy, passing Gary Sobers for most centuries at number six in the process which remains a record. The right-hander eventually finished his career with 12 tons and 27 half-centuries, playing his last international fixture against England in Southampton in 2020 before being dropped for a series of low scores.