Jack Leach returns as one of four specialist spinners in England's Test squad for India tour

The tour would mark the return of Jack Leach as England's frontline spinner after the offie was sidelined for the entirety of Ashes 2023 following a back injury sustained during the preparatory Test against Ireland. The 32-year-old will be aided by young leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed after a seven-wicket haul in his only Test in Pakistan last year alongside two uncapped spinners Tom Hartley and Shoaib Bashir.

Hartley has made a name for himself at Lancashire with his quick left-arm spin coming from a height of 6'4", much like an Axar Patel, and recently won two ODI caps in a series against Ireland following the World Cup. Bashir, meanwhile, only made his first-class debut in June and the 20-year-old has since represented Somerset six times, scalping six wickets as well as impressing for the Lions in an encounter against Afghanistan A.

The inclusion of this fresh crop has come at the cost of batting trio Dan Lawrence, Will Jacks, and Liam Dawson, with the latter two slated to ply their trade in the SA20 during the first half of the Test series. Wicket-keeper Ben Foakes has thus earned a recall to the Test setup, despite disappointing returns during the tour of India in 2021, as did Ollie Pope after missing the back end of the Ashes with an injury.

As for the seamers, James Anderson, Ollie Robinson, and Mark Wood remain the marquee picks with Gus Atkinson adding to the attack's potential for raw pace after featuring in 11 games for England in white-ball cricket in 2023. Ashes hero and home specialist Chris Woakes did not find a place in the contingent after claiming his overseas days were numbered with a view to prolong his international career. Skipper Ben Stokes would be hopeful of operating as an all-rounder as well on the tour, having undergone knee surgery with the same intentions in the aftermath of the World Cup.