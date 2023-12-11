Rohit Sharma is as fit as Virat Kohli, asserts India's strength and conditioning coach Ankit Kaliyar

"Virat Kohli is the fittest player in the Indian team and the world. The reason behind that is that he's following a strict schedule. Whether he's playing or not, he follows or takes care of his nutrition, training, supplementation, and conditioning part really well. He is very religious about his regime and routine. He's the fittest athlete in India and throughout the world," Kaliyar said.

"Virat is a leading example when it comes to fitness. He has created a culture of fitness in the team. When your top player is so fit, then you become an example for others. He injects confidence in others. When he was the captain, he ensured everyone remained fit. Fitness was his top parameter in the team. He has created that culture and discipline in the team. That atmosphere was created by Virat bhai and it's a commendable thing. He is the reason why all the Indian players are so fit," he added.

Rohit and Virat will resume to cricketing action in the first Test against South Africa beginning December 26 after an extended break following the loss in the ICC World Cup final in November.