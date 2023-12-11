Rohit Sharma is as fit as Virat Kohli, asserts India's strength and conditioning coach Ankit Kaliyar
15
Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have been at the forefront of team India's plans for the last decade|
ICC
Indian cricket team's strength and conditioning coach Ankit Kaliyar has defended the team skipper Rohit Sharma's fitness, stating the veteran only looks 'bulky'. Kaliyar went on to label Virat Kohli the 'fittest player in the world' and credit him for imbuing a fitness culture in the side.
Share this
Rohit Sharma has come under the scanner in recent years for his general fitness with his poor performances in the Indian Premier League only exacerbating the claims. However, Ankit Kaliyar confirmed the 36-year-old has never failed an internal test with the Indian team, despite sporting a bulky look in recent years after having maintained a lean physique for the majority of his career.
"Rohit Sharma is a fit player. He has good fitness. He looks a bit bulky but he always passes the Yo-Yo test. He is as fit as Virat Kohli. He looks like he is bulky but we have seen him on the field. His agility and mobility are amazing. He is among the fittest cricketers," Kaliyar was quoted saying by the Times of India.
The strength and conditioning coach further heaped praise on the other senior player in the Men in Blue setup, Virat Kohli. The former Indian skipper has garnered a reputation for his incessant attempts to maximize fitness with his shift to a vegan diet and increased efforts in the gym well recorded. Kaliyar stated Kohli was the 'fittest athlete in the world' and is a trailblazer for the entire team to aspire towards better fitness.
"Virat Kohli is the fittest player in the Indian team and the world. The reason behind that is that he's following a strict schedule. Whether he's playing or not, he follows or takes care of his nutrition, training, supplementation, and conditioning part really well. He is very religious about his regime and routine. He's the fittest athlete in India and throughout the world," Kaliyar said.
"Virat is a leading example when it comes to fitness. He has created a culture of fitness in the team. When your top player is so fit, then you become an example for others. He injects confidence in others. When he was the captain, he ensured everyone remained fit. Fitness was his top parameter in the team. He has created that culture and discipline in the team. That atmosphere was created by Virat bhai and it's a commendable thing. He is the reason why all the Indian players are so fit," he added.
Rohit and Virat will resume to cricketing action in the first Test against South Africa beginning December 26 after an extended break following the loss in the ICC World Cup final in November.
Get updates! Follow us on
Open all