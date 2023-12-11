WATCH, BBL 2023 | Josh Phillippe nails double-handed forehand with aplomb for spectacular boundary

The speedster steamed in to bowl the second ball of his first over and banged in a delivery short and wide of off to take the wicket-keeper batter by surprise. Philippe, meanwhile, seemed to have been waiting for the opportunity as he purposefully cleared his front leg before swatting the shoulder-height ball over mid-on for a one-bounce four, much to the crowd's delight. While the shot seemed eerily similar to a double0handed forehand the likes of Rafael Nadal and Monica Seles would play, Ricky Ponting in the commentator's box likened the stroke to a baseball hit given the sheer ferocity with which it was struck as well as the cross-batted whiplash action.