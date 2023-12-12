BBL 2023 | Twitter in disbelief as Gilkes' world-class howler lets Renshaw's random rendezvous go unpunished

Matt Renshaw and Sam Billings were shaping up for a big finish for the Heat when the former sprinted off for a single on the penultimate ball of the 15th over after blocking Zaman Khan's back of a length delivery. While Renshaw managed to scurry home safely on the back of a missed direct throw by the Thunder fielder, momentum meant he had overshot the crease significantly while Billings tried to take advantage of the overthrow by calling for a double. All the chaos eventually meant Renshaw was still stranded by the bowling crease when a throw came hurtling towards Gilkes from the mid-off region for what seemed destined to be the simplest of run-outs. However, the 24-year-old was unable to handle the recoil when the Kookaburra rifled into his gloves off the bounce and the ball popped out of his hands even as he went through with the swiping motion to dislodge the bails.