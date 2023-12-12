BBL 2023 | Twitter in disbelief as Gilkes' world-class howler lets Renshaw's random rendezvous go unpunished
Matthew Gilkes endured a poor day at the office, to say the least, on Tuesday|
Cricket Australia
As small as the 22-yards appear on screen, they can seem a lifetime away for a batter stranded down the pitch. Matthew Gilkes, for one, ensured he won't be forgotten for a fair few lifetimes but for the wrong reasons after earning a place in the cricket hall of shame with a squandered run-out.
Syndey Thunder faltered early doors during a chase of 152 in the Big Bash League against Brisbane Heat on Tuesday and were left needing 79 off the last eight overs with five wickets in hand. While opener Alex Hales' golden duck on the third ball spelled doom early on, Matthew Gilkes' wasteful 10-ball stay in the powerplay only exacerbated worries as the wicket-keeper batter contributed just three runs to the scorecard. Amusingly, the struggle-filled stay at the crease was not even Gilkes' most embarrassing sequence of play on the fateful night as he produced a run-out miss for the ages while donning the gloves behind the stumps.
Matt Renshaw and Sam Billings were shaping up for a big finish for the Heat when the former sprinted off for a single on the penultimate ball of the 15th over after blocking Zaman Khan's back of a length delivery. While Renshaw managed to scurry home safely on the back of a missed direct throw by the Thunder fielder, momentum meant he had overshot the crease significantly while Billings tried to take advantage of the overthrow by calling for a double. All the chaos eventually meant Renshaw was still stranded by the bowling crease when a throw came hurtling towards Gilkes from the mid-off region for what seemed destined to be the simplest of run-outs. However, the 24-year-old was unable to handle the recoil when the Kookaburra rifled into his gloves off the bounce and the ball popped out of his hands even as he went through with the swiping motion to dislodge the bails.
The replays made for a horrific image for the young Australian with Renshaw not entering the frame for a fair few seconds after Gilkes' howler, showcasing the obscene amount of time he had to effect a routine dismissal but Twitterati was not one to spare him any reminders.
How did he miss that!
December 12, 2023
Everywhere i go i see 7....— Tulasidas Khan (@tulsidaaskhaan) December 12, 2023
Billings and Renshaw batting, three 7s at the crease. pic.twitter.com/6g7SY4LDiF
Renshaw need to support Billings here . 15 off 14 is not good enough #BBL13— Cricket Tamizhan (@CricketTamizhan) December 12, 2023
How the fuck did Renshaw get ahead of Sam Billings. #BBL13— Cherrykie (@CherrykieMore) December 12, 2023
Overs 4— (ZEESHAN)®08 (@Muhamma15874875) December 12, 2023
Runs 31
Wickets 2
Econ 7.75
Zaman Khan against Brisbane Heat in #BBL13 🔥#ZamanKhan #PakistanCricket pic.twitter.com/cCY8CrsDVM
Bizarre Bat Flip Leaves Everyone Stunned Before Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat Clashhttps://t.co/S8nWjjWhVx— vekku official (@Vekkuofficial) December 12, 2023
Maiden BBL Wicket for Zaman Khan 🔥 pic.twitter.com/kXtzd9QKwP— Abu Bakar Tarar (@abubakarSays_) December 12, 2023
Zaman Khan on his BBL debut#ZamanKhan #bigbashleague #BBL #BBL2023 pic.twitter.com/wXhdrWPoqk— Abdullah Mumtaz (@eyemAbdullah) December 12, 2023
Bangers returns to sender with a super six down the ground! 🎇 #BBL13 pic.twitter.com/4zoveojtPu— KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 12, 2023