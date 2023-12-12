More Options

SA vs IND | Twitter chants Rinku Singh's praises after monstrous six smashes stadium window

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Rinku Singh struck his maiden international half-century with aplomb on Tuesday

The Indian Premier League has brought a host of inspiring stories to the forefront symbolizing the Indian dream but few have seen as meteoric a rise as Rinku Singh. The explosive batter added another illustrious chapter to his growing lore by leaving a tangible impression of his prowess in Gqebehra.

India powered their way to 180/7 at St George's Park on Tuesday on the back of Rinku Singh's utterly dominant unbeaten knock of 69 off just 38 deliveries. The 26-year-old found the boundary nine times and cleared the fence twice with both of his sixes coming off successive deliveries to cap off the 19th over bowled by opposition counterpart Aiden Markram. While the first featured a shimmy down the track to dispatch the Kookaburra miles into the long on-stand, the second one made a literal mark on the venue's legacy.

Markram bowled a flat and quick delivery on the leg stump, hoping to deceive Rinku following a much loopier delivery along the same line as the previous ball but the batsman was more than up for the task. Rinku exhibited lightning-quick feet to get to the pitch of the ball in a jiffy before launching the white rock straight over the bowler's head with an elegant straight batted swing. The ball rattled off the bat like a rocket, traveling flat and long before striking the media center with ferocity to crack a huge portion of the glass window.

Twitterati as always was quick to heap praises on the latest rising star of the Indian batter.    

