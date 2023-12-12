SA vs IND | Twitter reacts to laughing Coetzee pointing to his brain after plumbly trapping Jadeja LBW
Gerald Coetzee bagged three crucial scalps in another impressive display on Tuesday|
ICC
There's nothing more satisfying for a bowler when a plan pays off, especially in a format as dynamic as T20 cricket, and Gerald Coetzee was overtly expressive of the same on Tuesday. The pacer immediately broke into a laugh and pointed to his head after hitting Ravindra Jadeja's pads with the ball.
December 12, 2023
Coetzee didn't celebrate after taking Jadeja's wicket, the message might be clear pic.twitter.com/0DWpcJxeYO— Yash (@CSKYash_) December 12, 2023
Gerald Coetzee celebration after Jadeja Wicket. pic.twitter.com/0OugWTmbRI— Jaya Suriyan (@_jayasuriyan_) December 12, 2023
Gerald Coatzee usually does crazy celebrations after taking a wicket, but not on Jadeja's wicket.🤯🤯🤯🤯— ` (@kurkureter) December 12, 2023
While I am slandering Jadeja the t20 player I wanna remind everyone that Jadeja is world best test allrounder.— Deepak. (@WicketHawkx) December 12, 2023
Rinku Singh is in beast mode after wicket of Surya,Jadeja and Gill against South Africa— vedvar mishra (@vedvar255) December 12, 2023
3rd wicket for coetzee tonight !!— CHOUDHARY (@Akcricfan) December 12, 2023
Gets jadeja and arshdeep Singh.#INDvsSA #ShubmanGill #SAvIND #ViratKohli #StrikeForGaza #Rinkusingh pic.twitter.com/QBl6VhWvpi
Rinku Singh is in beast mode after wicket of Surya,Jadeja and Gill against South Africa— ABHAY PANDIT (@abhay_pandit137) December 12, 2023
WICKET! Coetzee dismisses Jadeja and Arshdeep and is on a hat-trick.— (ZEESHAN)®08 (@Muhamma15874875) December 12, 2023
IND 180/7 in 19.3 Overs (Rinku 49, Siraj 0)#INDvsSA #INDvSA #SAvIND #SAvsIND #RINKUSINGH pic.twitter.com/bmlrJXCNVw
Wicket - Jadeja (19) bowled Coetzee India on 180/6 with 4 balls remaining #SAvIndia— Gqeberha (@MyPE) December 12, 2023