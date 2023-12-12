More Options

SA vs IND | Twitter reacts to laughing Coetzee pointing to his brain after plumbly trapping Jadeja LBW

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Gerald Coetzee bagged three crucial scalps in another impressive display on Tuesday

There's nothing more satisfying for a bowler when a plan pays off, especially in a format as dynamic as T20 cricket, and Gerald Coetzee was overtly expressive of the same on Tuesday. The pacer immediately broke into a laugh and pointed to his head after hitting Ravindra Jadeja's pads with the ball.

‌India rampaged their way to 180/7 at St George's Park in the second T20I against South Africa when rain stopped play with three balls remaining. While Suryakumar Yadav and Rinku Singh's half-centuries were the central axioms around which the innings was built, Ravindra Jadeja's 14-ball cameo of 19 helped add to the final push for a big total as the southpaw struck a boundary and a maximum. However, it was Gerald Coetzee who had the final laugh -- quite literally -- as he dispatched the veteran back to the pavilion in the final over with a cleverly constructed ploy.
The right-arm quick started his final six-ball stint by delivery a full delivery wide of off but Jadeja seemed to have anticipated his counterpart's plans as he shuffled across the crease and lofted the ball towards covers for a quick double. The left-hander adopted the same approach on the ensuing delivery as well but this time around Coetzee switched things up by sliding the ball much straighter, provoking Jadeja into a paddle-sweep. However, he was caught off guard and thus beaten by the pace as the Kookaburra thumped into his pads plumb in front of the stumps.
Bizarrely, instead of going up for an appeal, Coetzee broke out into an instinctive laugh but the umpire raised his finger all the same. As Jadeja trotted off the pitch, Coetzee pointed to his head with his index finger, indicating the victory of brains over brawns and sparking a flurry of reactions on social media.

