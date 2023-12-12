SA vs IND | Twitter reacts to Lizaad Williams forcing Markram into DRS with the intention of wasting it
Aiden Markram caved in to Lizaad William's nonchalant request despite the lack of rationale behind it|
DRS was introduced in cricket to eliminate the occasional howler but has gradually evolved as a means to abuse the system by using it as a time-wasting tool. Lizaad Williams became the latest perpetrator of the same on Tuesday after forcing a DRS simply because the team had one at their disposal.
India built upon explosive half-centuries from Suryakumar Yadav and Rinku Singh at St George's Park to alleviate the early concerns and cross 150 comfortably in the second T20 versus South Africa. The Proteas at one stage seemed to be in severe danger of the Men in Blue going past 200 given the sheer hitting prowess of the likes of Jitesh Sharma, so much so that they found it appropriate to intentionally burn one of their two DRS appeals in hopes of a miracle somehow ruling the rookie as dismissed.
After getting pelted for nine runs off the first three balls by Rinky Singh in the 15th over, Lizaad Williams strayed in line once again when Jitesh Sharma got on strike and sprayed a delivery well down the leg side. However, he bizarrely went up in appeal by himself but the umpire immediately shut him down by signaling a wide without any hesitation, a decision Williams seemed to accept without any qualms as he silently began the walk back to his mark. However, midway through the stroll, he raised his hands in appeal once again while looking at Aiden Markram before gesturing with his hands for DRS. Even though wicket-keeper Heinrich Klassen made clear there was nothing to justify going upstairs, Williams persisted by signaling the team still had two remaining. Markram surprisingly conceded and the replays inevitably showed there was clear daylight between the bat and ball, a decision the proteas saw coming from miles away given they were already in position to bowl the next delivery.
Twitterati was quick to criticize the hosts for their wasteful rveiew.
Wide or Wicket
December 12, 2023
Wasted DRS
December 12, 2023
Remember the name
Remember The Name - RINKU 🔥🔥— Ninja :) (@lunatic_ninja69) December 12, 2023
With Each Knock, Cementing His Place in T20 WC#INDvsSA pic.twitter.com/kEZhZmAzjK
No party
No flat pitch no party for lumber 1 rank batsman#INDvsSA #ShubmanGill pic.twitter.com/nFEgHXFsxO— Saad Khan (@SaadKhan215) December 12, 2023
SKY played well
Surya kumar yadav played a great knock as well #INDvsSA pic.twitter.com/kkMiv0SJXs— moiz siddiqui (@moizsid52958246) December 12, 2023
Class
Class of Rinku Singh#INDvsSA #SAvINDpic.twitter.com/mPV8e2nmab— Ｃｅｎｔｕｒｙ Ｓｔａｒ🚩 (@CenturyStar_183) December 12, 2023
Precious water boy
Most Precious Water boy 🥲🫠💜#INDvsSA #BCCI #IndianCricketTeam #ShreyasIyer pic.twitter.com/VdYSbxjGhK— Sanju Talks (@Jay_Faxxxx) December 12, 2023
Duck Again
Meet the Renowned "King of 🦆's" Never underestimate him!! #INDvsSA #ShubmanGill pic.twitter.com/n1nkCLuguP— CritiK (@SimplyDawood) December 12, 2023
Good recovery
definitely a Good recovery courtesy Rinku Singh n SKY #INDvsSA #IndianCricketteam#SAvIND pic.twitter.com/n8eJptskA0— anees ur rehman (@an33s) December 12, 2023
Well done
Well Done My Hero🥰🥰#INDvsSA #SuryaKumarYadav #ShubmanGill #RinkuSingh # pic.twitter.com/m2O7eQwzPd— SHIV SINGH🥰🥰 100% Follow Back (@ShivSingh356) December 12, 2023