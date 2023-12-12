SA vs IND | Twitter reacts to Lizaad Williams forcing Markram into DRS with the intention of wasting it

After getting pelted for nine runs off the first three balls by Rinky Singh in the 15th over, Lizaad Williams strayed in line once again when Jitesh Sharma got on strike and sprayed a delivery well down the leg side. However, he bizarrely went up in appeal by himself but the umpire immediately shut him down by signaling a wide without any hesitation, a decision Williams seemed to accept without any qualms as he silently began the walk back to his mark. However, midway through the stroll, he raised his hands in appeal once again while looking at Aiden Markram before gesturing with his hands for DRS. Even though wicket-keeper Heinrich Klassen made clear there was nothing to justify going upstairs, Williams persisted by signaling the team still had two remaining. Markram surprisingly conceded and the replays inevitably showed there was clear daylight between the bat and ball, a decision the proteas saw coming from miles away given they were already in position to bowl the next delivery.