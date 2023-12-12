WATCH, BBL | Coaching staff mobs Michael Neser laughing in disbelief after he pulls of stunner
12
A bedazzled crowd looks on while Michael Neser relishes his stunning catch|
Few players have had the privilege of being championed by coaches on the field for a stunning catch but Michael Neser certainly deserved all the accolades on Tuesday. The agile all-rounder pulled off an impossible-looking sprinting grab in the outfield and was left shocked by his own prowess.
Share this
The Sydney Thunder fell 20 runs short in their season opener against the Brisbane Heat at Manuka Oval after losing wickets at regular intervals in a chase of 152. While it was the spinners that suffocated the Thunders's attempt at a chase with an effective stranglehold, Michael Neser had a big role to play in aiding their success with three catches on the day as well as a wicket with the ball. However, from all the highlight moments the soaring all-rounder enjoyed, his first grab on the day undoubtedly was the most impressive and is bound to be a contender for the catch of the season.
The newly arrived at the crease Alex Cross attempted to whip a full Paul Walter delivery off the pads towards cow corner in the ninth over and seemed to have got enough traction behind the shot to see it pierce the gap for a boundary. Neser, meanwhile, had other intentions as he came sprinting in from deep midwicket before flinging himself parallel to the ground at the very last moment with his hands outstretched beyond his sprawling body. As it turned out, the 33-year-old had judged the dive to perfection and the Kookaburra nestled safely into his palms, the firm grip enough to prevent it from spilling out even as the bearded maestro hit the floor.
Neser remained in his position on the ground to soak in the sheer brilliance he had pulled off and a laugh echoing with shock soon emanated while the players rushed towards him to congratulate him for the catch. In the ensuing drinks break, the Heats' coach ran across from the boundary ropes and enthusiastically grasped Neser, ruffling his hair and mobbing him for earning the team a crucial breakthrough in stunning fashion.
Wait for the replay on this one...— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 12, 2023
A contender for catch of the season from Michael Neser! #BBL13 #GoldenMoment @BKTtires pic.twitter.com/KtGB1utNjv
Open all