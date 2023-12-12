WATCH, BBL | Coaching staff mobs Michael Neser laughing in disbelief after he pulls of stunner

The newly arrived at the crease Alex Cross attempted to whip a full Paul Walter delivery off the pads towards cow corner in the ninth over and seemed to have got enough traction behind the shot to see it pierce the gap for a boundary. Neser, meanwhile, had other intentions as he came sprinting in from deep midwicket before flinging himself parallel to the ground at the very last moment with his hands outstretched beyond his sprawling body. As it turned out, the 33-year-old had judged the dive to perfection and the Kookaburra nestled safely into his palms, the firm grip enough to prevent it from spilling out even as the bearded maestro hit the floor.