SA vs IND | Twitter reacts as power-packed Proteas clinch high scoring rain-hit encounter by five wickets

‌South Africa immediately reaped the dividends of their decision to bowl first by scalping openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill for ducks in successive overs to kickstart the innings. Nevertheless, Tilak Varma sparked India's fightback by dispatching Marco Jansen for 19 runs in the third over and skipper Suryakumar Yadav responded by belting Gerald Coetzee for 15. However, the right-arm seamer ultimately pegged back the onslaught by getting rid of Tilak for a 19-ball 29 on the penultimate ball of the powerplay to have the scoreboard reading 59/3 after six overs. There was no stopping SKY though as he reached his half-century off 29 deliveries while Rinku Singh teed off at the other end as well to stitch together a 70-run stand for the fourth wicket in just 48 balls. The 26-year-old went on to register his maiden international fifty, showcasing a range of clever dabs and muscled slogs with nine boundaries and two maximums in his unbeaten 68 at a strike rate of 174.35 to power India to 180/7, when rain stopped play with three balls of the innings remaining.