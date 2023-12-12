More Options

SA vs IND | Twitter reacts as power-packed Proteas clinch high scoring rain-hit encounter by five wickets

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Reeza Hendricks topscored for the Proteas with a boundary-laden 49

South Africa made mincemeat of the Indian bowlers in an exhibition of power-hitting in Gqebehra on Tuesdady to race to the DLS target of 152. Earlier, Rinku Singh and Suryakumar Yadav had demonstrated elegant stroke making themselves with fifties while Gerald Coetzee scalped three.

‌South Africa immediately reaped the dividends of their decision to bowl first by scalping openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill for ducks in successive overs to kickstart the innings. Nevertheless, Tilak Varma sparked India's fightback by dispatching Marco Jansen for 19 runs in the third over and skipper Suryakumar Yadav responded by belting Gerald Coetzee for 15. However, the right-arm seamer ultimately pegged back the onslaught by getting rid of Tilak for a 19-ball 29 on the penultimate ball of the powerplay to have the scoreboard reading 59/3 after six overs. There was no stopping SKY though as he reached his half-century off 29 deliveries while Rinku Singh teed off at the other end as well to stitch together a 70-run stand for the fourth wicket in just 48 balls. The 26-year-old went on to register his maiden international fifty, showcasing a range of clever dabs and muscled slogs with nine boundaries and two maximums in his unbeaten 68 at a strike rate of 174.35 to power India to 180/7, when rain stopped play with three balls of the innings remaining.
Thus chasing a revised target of 152 in 15 overs, the Proteas raced to 38 in just two overs despite a few edges and a half-chance. Even after Matthew Breetzke threw his wicket away to a silly runout in the ensuing over, skipper Aiden Markram (30 off 17) kept the party going alongside Reeza Hendricks (49 off 27) to propel the hosts to 67/1 at the end of the five-over powerplay. The equation had whittled down to 57 runs in 44 balls with the two at the crease when three wickets in as many overs abruptly halted the Proteas' violent charge and gave the Men in Blue a glimmer of hope. However, handy cameos from David Miller and Tristan Stubbs took them close to the finish line before Andile Phehlukwayo cleared the stadium with a monstrous hit, the third such occurrence in the innings, to wrap up proceedings with seven balls to spare.

What a catch

Tough Indian bowlers

Well played

Siraj got

Next level bowler

Keep the hunger

GGGGGG

Beast

Best finisher

Best pacers

