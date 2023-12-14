AUS vs PAK | Twitter in splits as Ravi Shastri embarrassingly fumbles for words during trademark toss call

Australia kicked off an action-packed home summer on Thursday by largely dominating proceedings against Pakistan at the Optus Stadium on the back of a fearless David Warner 164. The opening day of the three-Test series was packed with the typical Australian associations of a fast and bouncy pitch, some breathtaking pace bowling, and an array of indomitable shotmaking. However, there were a few welcome additions as well in terms of broadcasting with Ravi Shastri extending his newfound role as a neutral commentator after previously making brief press box appearances during Big Bash League games. The former Indian player and head coach was even given the responsibility of conducting the toss ceremony in the West Test but things turned out far from ideal for the 61-year-old.