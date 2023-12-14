AUS vs PAK | Twitter in splits as Ravi Shastri embarrassingly fumbles for words during trademark toss call
Ravi Shastri was at his energetic best on Thursday despite the embarrassing falters|
With cricket's tendency to lean too hard into its reputation as a 'gentlemen's game', Ravi Shastri has carved out a niche for himself in the broadcasting business by injecting unparalleled energy. However, his typical flavourful toss hosting fell flat on its face in Perth in a forgettable moment.
Australia kicked off an action-packed home summer on Thursday by largely dominating proceedings against Pakistan at the Optus Stadium on the back of a fearless David Warner 164. The opening day of the three-Test series was packed with the typical Australian associations of a fast and bouncy pitch, some breathtaking pace bowling, and an array of indomitable shotmaking. However, there were a few welcome additions as well in terms of broadcasting with Ravi Shastri extending his newfound role as a neutral commentator after previously making brief press box appearances during Big Bash League games. The former Indian player and head coach was even given the responsibility of conducting the toss ceremony in the West Test but things turned out far from ideal for the 61-year-old.
Shastri, renowned in the cricket fraternity for his unparalleled passion and abhorrence for mincing his words, took to the mic to welcome the audience in Perth by hyping up the unique nature of Australian wickets.
"The pace," began Shastri before completely losing track of his string of thoughts that led to a drawn-out awkward bounce. His follow-up only made it worse as the experienced broadcaster concluded the sentence by saying, "The pace...of bounce and pace."
As expected, Twitterati pounced on the opportunity to have fun at the veteran's expense.
