IND vs ENG, WTest | Twitter slams Harmanpreet's WT20 irresponsible mishap to put India in muddy waters again

Harmanpreet had walked in to bat at 162/3 after debutant Satheesh Shubha's proactive 69 and despite Jemimah Rodrigues following soon after for her knock of 68, the veteran anchored along her team's cause alongside Yastika Bhatia to put India on the front foot again. With the partnership worth 116 and the English women growing frustrated, Harmanpreet knocked a Charlie Dean delivery in the 63rd over to mid-off and attempted to steal a single that would have taken her to a maiden Test fifty. However, Danni Wyatt was quick on her marks to collect the ball and fire it back to the keeper, nipping any ideas of a single in the bud. Little could she have known her deterrent throw would end up spelling Harmanpreet's demise as the batter's willow stuck into the patch while she casually tried to return to her crease while backing up, with the replays confirming no part of her stick was past the sacred white line. Initially unperturbed by the third umpire review, Harmanpreet was visibly distraught and hung her head in shame as she prepared to walk off even as Yastika tried to console her.