SA vs IND | Twitter reacts as DRS snag deprives desperate Jadeja from winning Miller battle

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Ravindra Jadeja was unable to take a DRS review to avenge David Miller's onslaught on Thursday

From being a hotly debated addition to cricket to the sport feeling incomplete without it, DRS has undertaken a long journey. Yet, as is inherent with technology, reliability remains an issue ass was highlighted on Thursday when its unavailability kept Ravindra Jadeja from claiming a deserved scalp.

‌Indian bowlers ruled the roost under the Johannesburg night sky in the final game of the T20I series as wickets came thick and fast during a daunting chase of 202 for the Proteas. Ravindra Jadeja, undertaking captaincy duties after Suryakumar Yadav had to leave the field to tend to an injury, proved to be the pick of the bowlers as he got rid of a dangerous-looking Aiden Markram for 25 as well as the power-packed Andile Phehlukwayo. However, the left-arm spinner could have gone one better were it not for technology failing him during a crucial juncture of his encounter with David Miller.

Jadeja took the ball in his hand in the ninth over of the innings to continue his spell and was immediately greeted by David Miller with a huge slog towards midwicket, a feat the veteran repeated two balls later with a flat strike over long-on. The tide in the game seemed to be suddenly shifting with Miller sporting a threatening look in his eyes but Jadeja refused to back down and responded by sliding a delivery across the southpaw from around the wicket. Miller leaned forward to offer a defense, only to be defeated by the flight and lack of turn. There was an audible nick as the Kookaburra passed his willow before thumping into Jitesh Sharma's gloves, provoking a loud appeal from Jadeja. Even as the umpire nodded his head in disapproval, Jadeja remained ferociously adamant and immediately seemed to signal for a review.

However, much to his misfortune, the stand-in skipper was reminded the technology was unavailable due to a technical glitch and to add salt to his wounds, the replay showcased that the ball had indeed taken an edge off Miller's bat. Twitterati as always was quick to sympathize with the experienced campaigner.

