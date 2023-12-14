More Options

SA vs IND | Twitter reacts to 'Bullring' returning Wankhede's favour with AB-like ovation for SKY's historic ton

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Suryakumar Yadav looks to the skies after an innings for the ages

Sports has a way of dissolving boundaries in united appreciation every time a genius takes center stage. Suryakumar Yadav became privy to a rare standing ovation on foreign soil after the Wanderers rose as one to applaud his ton, reminiscent of the Wankhede's celebration of Ab de Villiers in 2015.

India rode the waves on a slightly two-paced pitch at the Wanderers on Thursday to post 201/7 on the board in the series decider against South Africa. While there were contributions all around the batting unit, the innings truly belonged to Suryakumar Yadav with the veteran producing another famous innings for the history books and cementing himself as a legend of the game in the shortest format.

Having walked in to face Keshav Maharaj's hat-trick ball with the score 29/2 in the third over, the 33-year-old found it difficult to get going initially and was stuck on 26 off 24 at the halfway stage of the innings. However, the inevitable lethal onslaught began in the 12th over with a brutal takedown of Andile Phehlukwayo, featuring three maximums and a boundary. No bowler was spared the cleaners thereon as SKY took down the attack with unparalleled power while still showcasing meticulous precision, taking just 31 deliveries for the next 74 runs to reach his ton in the 20th over off 55 balls.

A sheepish grin gradually captured the entirety of Surya's face as the Wanderers, nicknamed the Bullring for its hostile atmosphere, instantly caved into the knock's genius to applaud him into oblivion. SKY purposefully took off his helmet to kiss the badge and raised his bat to the packed stadium, spinning around slowly to relish the once-in-a-lifetime ovation reserved for a special few. When he holed out in the deep on the next delivery, the applause received a second wind as another showcase of praise followed with multiple Proteas players coming up to the Indian skipper to congratulate him on the achievement.

The reception for SKY's record-equalling fourth T20I ton quickly drew comparisons online with AB de Villiers' 59-ball blitzkrieg of 133 in the 2015 IPL where Wankhede had given him a prolonged standing ovation despite the South African representing fierce rivals Royal Challengers Bangalore.

