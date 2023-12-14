SA vs IND | Twitter reacts to 'Bullring' returning Wankhede's favour with AB-like ovation for SKY's historic ton

Having walked in to face Keshav Maharaj's hat-trick ball with the score 29/2 in the third over, the 33-year-old found it difficult to get going initially and was stuck on 26 off 24 at the halfway stage of the innings. However, the inevitable lethal onslaught began in the 12th over with a brutal takedown of Andile Phehlukwayo, featuring three maximums and a boundary. No bowler was spared the cleaners thereon as SKY took down the attack with unparalleled power while still showcasing meticulous precision, taking just 31 deliveries for the next 74 runs to reach his ton in the 20th over off 55 balls.