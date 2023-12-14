SA vs IND | Twitter reacts to Dravid disappointed by Gill walking off after hawk-eye reveal

Maharaj began his spell with a dot before floating in a fullish delivery from around the wicket that angled down Gill's legs. The youngster got down on his knees in an attempt to sweep away the challenge posed by the left-arm spinner but seemed to be beaten by the flight, allowing the ball to thump into his pads. The Proteas instantly went up in loud appeal and the umpire concurred, much to Gill's disappointment who began trotting off without much thought. The batter did halt briefly to discuss going upstairs with Yashasvi Jaiswal but seemed to be convinced of his fate as the timer ran out and decided against it. However, the big screen later showed that the lack of turn meant that the ball was sliding down to miss the stumps and while Gill had made his way inside the dressing room, cameras captured head coach Rahul Dravid slapping his hands in regret.