SA vs IND | Twitter reacts to Dravid disappointed by Gill walking off after hawk-eye reveal

SA vs IND | Twitter reacts to Dravid disappointed by Gill walking off after hawk-eye reveal

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Shubman Gill decided to walk off without review after a brief discussion with Yashasvi Jaiswal

Not often does the gambler's fallacy manifest itself in cricket but Shubman Gill tragically fell victim to it on Thursday. The opener walked off without review after being given LBW, having wasted a DRS in the previous fixture, but was soon left ruing the decision alongside head coach Rahul Dravid.

India stuck to their gung-ho powerplay template in the series decider at Wanderers as they got off the blocks at the rate of knots against South Africa. Both Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill were dealing in boundaries and seemed on course for a grand partnership when Keshav Maharaj played spoilsport to send the latter packing in the third over. To add salt to the visitors' wounds, technology soon revealed they never deserved to be pegged back.

Maharaj began his spell with a dot before floating in a fullish delivery from around the wicket that angled down Gill's legs. The youngster got down on his knees in an attempt to sweep away the challenge posed by the left-arm spinner but seemed to be beaten by the flight, allowing the ball to thump into his pads. The Proteas instantly went up in loud appeal and the umpire concurred, much to Gill's disappointment who began trotting off without much thought. The batter did halt briefly to discuss going upstairs with Yashasvi Jaiswal but seemed to be convinced of his fate as the timer ran out and decided against it. However, the big screen later showed that the lack of turn meant that the ball was sliding down to miss the stumps and while Gill had made his way inside the dressing room, cameras captured head coach Rahul Dravid slapping his hands in regret.

Ironically, Gill had opted for a review in the previous T20I at Gqebehra after being caught in plumb of the stumps and Twitterati was quick to speculate what role that played in the 24-year-old's decision.

