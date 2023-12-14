Twitter and Warner applaud Shaheen’s jaffa that left Aussie opener stunned

In his fourth over, Afridi came up against Warner who had ran off to the races scoring 30 off just 24 balls. On the fifth ball of the over, though, it would not have appeared as if the pitch had nothing to offer the bowlers. Afridi, bowling over the wicket, had the ball angling into the left hander before it pitched and moved away from the batter. Warner, caught in no man’s land, had to play it based on the initial angle and almost nicked one back to the keeper.