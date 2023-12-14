Twitter and Warner applaud Shaheen’s jaffa that left Aussie opener stunned
Shaheen Afridi proved to be the most threatening bowler for Pakistan on Day 1|
Cricket Australia
Australia and sportsmanship do not always go hand in hand in cricket with the country notorious for its win at all costs philosophy. On Day 1 of the first Test between Australia and Pakistan, however, David Warner literally applauded a Shaheen Afridi delivery that left him for dead on the crease.
Australia got off to a rapid start on Day 1 of the Test series against Pakistan after they decided to bat first. With no Naseem Shah available, Pakistan were leaning on Afridi to lead an inexperienced attack, but the pacer found no help as he was smoked for 31 runs in his first four overs. However, much like the star that he is, Afridi still found a way of troubling the batters.
In his fourth over, Afridi came up against Warner who had ran off to the races scoring 30 off just 24 balls. On the fifth ball of the over, though, it would not have appeared as if the pitch had nothing to offer the bowlers. Afridi, bowling over the wicket, had the ball angling into the left hander before it pitched and moved away from the batter. Warner, caught in no man’s land, had to play it based on the initial angle and almost nicked one back to the keeper.
Such was the impact of the delivery that not only did Ravi Shastri, on commentary, call it the delivery of the day, but Warner applauded the ball as well. The Twitteratti were not too far behind as well as they praised the Pakistani for his skill.
