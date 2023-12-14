Twitter laughs at Pakistan for two dropped catches before missing stumping and run out on same ball

Audiences in India woke up to see Australia dominating proceedings in Perth as David Warner and Usman Khawaja piled on an unbeaten century stand for the opening partnership. While the situation already looks dire for Pakistan, it could have been much different had they taken the chances that were afforded to them.

The first one came as early as the 16th over. On the first ball of the over, only the third one bowled by debutante Aamer Jamal, Khawaja decided to go after a short delivery. The Aussie did not get the right contact on it as the ball climbed high into the Perth sky. Abdullah Shafique, standing at first slip, called for the catch and made the ground to get under it. However, he never looked like he was confident of pulling off what should have been a regulation catch as the ball bounced off his chest and rolled over the ropes.

While Khawaja was eventually dismissed for a 98-ball 41, Warner looked like he was up for it amidst the barrage of criticism that had come his way in recent times. The 37-year-old managed to score his 26th Test century without even offering a sniff of his wicket. However, after reaching the milestone, Warner, too, offered Pakistan a chance to claim his wicket. Agha Salman pitched the ball up to the Aussie who came down the wicket and tried to lift it over mid on. He quite evidently messed up the timing as Khurram Shahzad dropped back and appeared to be in the right place. Not only did the pacer drop the catch, it even slid through his fingers to race away for yet another boundary.

Just when you thought it was the youngsters who were not in the zone, the seniors, tho former captains, stepped upto the plate. On the first delivery off the 64th over, Salman again pitched the ball up enticing Warner to go for a big hit again. The Aussie could not resist but got nowhere close to the ball as the ball turned away from him. While the ball did bounce a little more than expected, Sarfraz failed to collect the ball to complete a stumping as the ball bounced off his shoulder into the hands of Babar Azam at first slip. The former skipper had a shy at the stumps but missed by a country mile. Not only did they miss the chance of sending Warner packing, the ball raced away into no man’s land as the Aussies added one more run to scoreboard.