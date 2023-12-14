Twitter reacts as David Warner follows up ‘falling over’ six by laughing at Shaheen Afridi’s staredown

On the second ball of the 22nd over, Afridi bowled a fullish delivery on off stump expecting Warner to deal with the movement off the surface. However, the Aussies had made up his mind as he went down to one knee and managed to lift it over short fine leg. Not only did the ball fly over short fine and fine leg, it almost made it into the second tier. The broadcaster announced that it had been a 87-meter six as Warner saw it go over the ropes with his back on the ground.