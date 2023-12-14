Twitter reacts as David Warner follows up ‘falling over’ six by laughing at Shaheen Afridi’s staredown
David Waner’s ability with the bat is second only to his composure and innate ability to get under bowler’s skin with his cheeky smiles. Today, he showcased both those aspects of his game as he, with little to no balance, smoked Shaheen Afridi for a six before coming up with a smirk in a staredown.
Electing to bat first, Australia managed to see off the new ball and started piling on the runs. Most of those came off the bat of a certain David Warner, who is playing his last series in the longest format of the game. By the 20th over, Warner had already raced away to 63 off just 57 balls as the host brought up a century stand for the opening partnership in under 20 overs. While the runs were flowing, Warner, much like most of his career, wanted to leave his stamp on the game.
On the second ball of the 22nd over, Afridi bowled a fullish delivery on off stump expecting Warner to deal with the movement off the surface. However, the Aussies had made up his mind as he went down to one knee and managed to lift it over short fine leg. Not only did the ball fly over short fine and fine leg, it almost made it into the second tier. The broadcaster announced that it had been a 87-meter six as Warner saw it go over the ropes with his back on the ground.
What was even more interesting was the ‘altercation’ that took place on the next delivery. Afridi decided to go full and wide of off stump and the Aussie decided to go for a drive this time. He missed the ball completely but found the Pakistan pacer walk upto him and exchange a few choice words. Warner being Warner decided to play it off and smiled, almost chuckled, at the pacer giving him a playful nudge.
The Twitterati were quick to see the banter and raced to make their feelings clear on the ‘altercation’.
