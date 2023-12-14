More Options

Twitter sides with David Warner for his ‘sush’ celebration after century on farewell tour

Legends of each sport have always found a way of departing on a high when all the eye-balls are staring them down. Having been under a lot of scrutiny, David Warner joined that list when he scored a century in the opening Test against Pakistan and ‘silenced’ the critics with his celebration.

Winning the toss, Australia decided to have a bat first at the Perth Stadium with all eyes on David Warner. With the Aussies star announcing that this would be his final Test series, there were many who still questioned his selection due to lack of form. However, just as he has done throughout his career, Warner came out and put on a show for the Kangaroo faithful. 

A 126-run opening stand was followed by a quick dismissal of Marnus Labuschagne as Pakistan tried to claw their way back into the game. Warner, though, stood resolute at the other end. Finally, in the 43rd over, the Delhi Capitals opener decided to throw his bat at the short delivery outside off stump. Warner intentionally cut it over the slip cordon towards a deserted third man to bring up his 26th Test century.

Not only did Warner complete his usual celebration, he had a little more in mind. The opener raised his hand and signalled a shush, presumably to the critics who have chastised him for a while now. While this could be seen as being insulting, Twitter was more than happy to side with the cricketer on this one as they poured their admiration on the social media platform. 

