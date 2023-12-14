Twitter sides with David Warner for his ‘sush’ celebration after century on farewell tour
Legends of each sport have always found a way of departing on a high when all the eye-balls are staring them down. Having been under a lot of scrutiny, David Warner joined that list when he scored a century in the opening Test against Pakistan and ‘silenced’ the critics with his celebration.
Winning the toss, Australia decided to have a bat first at the Perth Stadium with all eyes on David Warner. With the Aussies star announcing that this would be his final Test series, there were many who still questioned his selection due to lack of form. However, just as he has done throughout his career, Warner came out and put on a show for the Kangaroo faithful.
A 126-run opening stand was followed by a quick dismissal of Marnus Labuschagne as Pakistan tried to claw their way back into the game. Warner, though, stood resolute at the other end. Finally, in the 43rd over, the Delhi Capitals opener decided to throw his bat at the short delivery outside off stump. Warner intentionally cut it over the slip cordon towards a deserted third man to bring up his 26th Test century.
Not only did Warner complete his usual celebration, he had a little more in mind. The opener raised his hand and signalled a shush, presumably to the critics who have chastised him for a while now. While this could be seen as being insulting, Twitter was more than happy to side with the cricketer on this one as they poured their admiration on the social media platform.
What a player!!
A century to silence all the doubters. David Warner came out meaning business today.@nrmainsurance #MilestoneMoment #AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/rzDGdamLGe— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 14, 2023
Silence please!!
🤫#AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/pzraWkHmIa— 7Cricket (@7Cricket) December 14, 2023
Sound on
A century for @davidwarner31 and the fans on The West Test Hill LOVE to see it 😍 #AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/tjKI6q3ioW— Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) December 14, 2023
Live it in slow motion
Oh What A Feeling #AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/Csj44dnPf0— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 14, 2023
Hi Johnson, Wanna join?
Hello Mitchell Johnson, if you want to switch to another game after David Warner's century, you can join us for India vs England women's Test.— Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) December 14, 2023
Crazy numbers
This Is David Warner's 9th Century against Pakistan in Last 22 Innings 😮#AUSvsPAK pic.twitter.com/Bek040nf62— 𝑺𝒉𝒆𝒃𝒂𝒔 (@Shebas_10dulkar) December 14, 2023
He should answer this question now!
Its a 6th Century for David Warner Against Pakistan Bhaii Humne Kya bigara hai ? pic.twitter.com/Gry5QkHbaN— ٰImran Siddique (@imransiddique89) December 14, 2023
The greatest
•49th International Hundred— Gaurav (@Melbourne__82) December 14, 2023
•Most hundreds by an Opener in the history of cricket
•WC Winner
•POTT in WT20
•20+ Hundreds in both ODIs and Tests
DAVID WARNER - GREATEST OPENER OF 21ST CENTURY 🐐 pic.twitter.com/OYL4ezXZTE
He's a bully!
David Warner. Pakistan bully. Home test match bully. Mitchell Johnson bully.— Manya (@CSKian716) December 14, 2023
'Sush'
David Warner to critics like Mitchell Johnson who told that Warner didn’t deserve to be in the team#PAKvsAUS pic.twitter.com/yQ9XQSoZwV— AP (@AksP009) December 14, 2023