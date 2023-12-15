AUS vs PAK | Twitter reacts as Imam-ul-Haq tests newly-minted skipper's backbone with lethal strike

Imam was unbeaten on 27 off 110 balls when Nathan Lyon took the ball for the 43rd over of the innings and kicked off the battle with three consecutive dot balls. When Lyon floated the ensuing delivery a bit fuller, Imam uncharacteristically took the invitation to dance down the track and bludgeoned a lofted straight drive down the trick with the ball coming off his bat at over 120 clicks. However, Masood at the non-striker's end who had raced to 23 at over run-a-ball, clearly did not expect his batting partner to switch gears abruptly and could only watch in horror as the ball hurtled towards him. The 24-year-old only managed to instinctively turn his back to the red cherry as it struck him plumb in the center of the back. Even though Masood ran off to take a single, he immediately let out an extended groan while holding his back and signaled the physios to come tend to the injury.