AUS vs PAK | Twitter reacts to Marnus distraught after stubborn bail foils Carey's latest shrewd run-out ploy
Ever since becoming a Test regular, Alex Carey has conjured an ever-growing reputation for formulating stealthy wicket-taking strategies in lethal combination with Marnus Labuschagne. After his Bairstow-antic in the English summer, the keeper nearly effected an even more ridiculous run-out in Perth.
Pakistan toiled hard in sultry Western Australia on Friday to slowly grind out a fearsome Australian pace attack after the host batters put up a commendable first innings total of 487 on the board. The Men in Green openers scored at just a shade above two an over in the second session of Day 2 with Imam ul Haq employing a particularly conservative approach, managing a solitary boundary in his first 100 balls. Abdullah Shafique, meanwhile, pounced on the loose ball every now and then, his six boundaries taking him close to a half-century when the lack of caution nearly bizarrely cost him his wicket.
The right-hander was up against Nathan Lyon in the 35th over and did well to counter the opening challenge by blocking a turning delivery to Marnus Labuschagne station at his trademark short leg position. The Australian grabbed the red cherry with one hand and in an unusual rendition of what would be termed the no-look pass in football, he casually flicked the ball to wicket-keeper Alex Carey with his face turned the other way. As it turned out, it was all a set-up to throw Shafique off-guard as Carey silently brought his gloves to the stumps, waiting for the batter to shuffle his feet and change his guard, before flicking the bails at the opportune moment. However, to his misfortune, the wooden piece only budged slightly without abandoning its grooves even as the replays showed that Shafique's back foot was indeed up in the air at that particular moment.
Marnus, unsurprisingly, let out a loud moan and closed his eyes in disbelief before taking his face in his hands to paint a picture of distress. The slip cordon sprung to their feet as well while Carey wore a sheepish grin on his face, repeatedly claiming he had "touched the stumps" but it wasn't to be. Twitterati was quick to catch up with the drama on an otherwise slow day in Perth.
Interesting play!!
🫢— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 15, 2023
A bit to unpack here as Alex Carey comes ever-so-close to taking the bails off behind the stumps #AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/QVQuo4pJJB
LOL
Carey just had a Kami in Sydney moment 😭 pic.twitter.com/X7y5YSjdYV— Talha | 🌹🍉 (@tal_h_a) December 15, 2023
Trap time
What ab trap from Alex Carey and Nathan Lyon— THE PAKISTANI GUY 🇵🇰!🎗️ (@Indkmkb___) December 15, 2023
WOW
🫢👀— Fourth Umpire (@UmpireFourth) December 15, 2023
A bit to unpack here as Alex Carey comes ever-so-close to taking the bails off behind the stumps
#Imam #Fifer #AamirJamal #PAKvsAUS #AUSvPAK #PAKvAUS #AUSvsPAK #DavidWarner #FIFA #chinapumpcoinpic.twitter.com/dnIcpJGqoe
Behave Carey!
Once Eoin Morgan said " Behave yourself Alex Carey" https://t.co/un9NXo6v1G— N (@Straightdrive99) December 15, 2023
Ruined it!
Marnus Labuschagne just Did the Jaw Drop thing but Alex Carey Ruin it#AUSvsPAK— Abdullah Shakeel (@HWO_4_LIFE) December 15, 2023
Absolutely
Alex Carey absolutely spooked to take off the bails then.— David Lithgow (@lithgowflashman) December 15, 2023
☝️#AUSvsPAK
Careful
Careful Abdullah Bhai Alex Carey is playing a mind game behind the stumps. Peeche Dehan Rakh Bhai. 😭— Taimoor Zaman (@taimoorze) December 15, 2023
It would've been a crazy run out
#AUSvPAK | #WTC25— Shamoeel Vlogs_official 🇵🇰 | محمد شموئیل (@VlogsShamoeel) December 15, 2023
OH WHAT WAS THAT 😱😱🤯🤯
ALEX CAREY HAS HITTED THE BAILS ...... BUT THE BAILS DIDN'T CAME OFF.
Does he?
Alex Carey sucks.— Kyle Armstrong (@Armstrong_Guts) December 15, 2023