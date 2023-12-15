AUS vs PAK | Twitter reacts to Marnus distraught after stubborn bail foils Carey's latest shrewd run-out ploy

The right-hander was up against Nathan Lyon in the 35th over and did well to counter the opening challenge by blocking a turning delivery to Marnus Labuschagne station at his trademark short leg position. The Australian grabbed the red cherry with one hand and in an unusual rendition of what would be termed the no-look pass in football, he casually flicked the ball to wicket-keeper Alex Carey with his face turned the other way. As it turned out, it was all a set-up to throw Shafique off-guard as Carey silently brought his gloves to the stumps, waiting for the batter to shuffle his feet and change his guard, before flicking the bails at the opportune moment. However, to his misfortune, the wooden piece only budged slightly without abandoning its grooves even as the replays showed that Shafique's back foot was indeed up in the air at that particular moment.