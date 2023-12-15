IPL 2024 | Mumbai Indians announce Hardik Pandya as team captain for upcoming season

‌According to multiple reports, Pandya will take over the captaincy from Rohit from the 2024 season. Pandya had been acquired by Gujarat Titans ahead of the 2022 season when the IPL expanded to 10 teams. In the two years as captain of the Gujarat based franchise, Pandya led the team to the final on both occasions. While he was able to lift the trophy in his first season beating Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets, a last ball loss to Chennai Super Kings in the 2023 edition would be his last game for his home state team. Following the season though, Mumbai Indians, the team that gave Pandya his breakthrough in the IPL, traded him back to the five time champions.

The news also brings an end to one of the most successful captaincy legacies in the form of Rohit Sharma. The Indian skipper took over the reins of the Mumbai side in 2013 and has experienced incredible success. During his 11-year tenure as the skipper of the side, Mumbai won the IPL five times (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020) along with the now defunct Champions League Twenty20 in 2013.