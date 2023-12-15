Twitter in splits seeing Mandhana-Shafali tag team Amy Jones back to the hut
In modern day cricket, seeing ‘tag team’ fielding efforts on the boundary ropes has become a common occurrence with players even practicing for the same. Today, however, Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma combined for a hilarious dismissal much to the dismay of Amy Jones.
After India had piled on 428 runs in the first innings of the Test at the DY Patil Sports Academy, England found themselves in a spot of bother with Sophia Dunkley and Heather Knight back in the pavilion combining for a mere 21 runs. India took complete control of the game after Tammy Beaumont’s laboured 35-ball 11 came to an end via a run out and the reliable Danielle Wyatt was sent packing by Deepti Sharma. Natalie Sciver-Brunt appeared to be playing on a different pitch as she was on the cusp of another Test fifty when Jones joined her at the crease
Jones appeared to be in the zone as she hit Sneh Rana for two boundaries in an over as England looked to consolidate their position. However, on the fourth ball of the 30th over, India found another breakthrough albeit in the most bizzare fashion. Jones read Deepti’s short ball quite early and went onto her backfoot to play it through the on side. She even made good contact with the ball but hit it right to Mandhana who was fielding at forward short leg. The ball bounced off the helmet of the Indian opener and made its way to her partner in crime. Shafali, who was positioned at leg slip, was quick to realize what was happening and made her ground quickly to complete a simple take.
As the Indian players started celebrating the wicket, the Twitteratti were quick to pounce at the tag team effort of the Indian opening pair.
That's how you make it look unique!
December 15, 2023
Brilliant scenes!
#INDvENG #CricketTwitter— Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) December 15, 202
Oh wow. Amy Jones hits one straight on to Smriti Mandhana's helmet at short leg and the ball loops up for a catch. Smriti seems to be in good spirits thankfully.https://t.co/sFLUDQjcxS pic.twitter.com/ErNu7o3wuh
Crazy!
Smriti kr helmet par lag kr catch liya shaf ne 🕵️— Ms. Lucky Varshney (लकी वार्ष्णेय)🇮🇳 (@lntfl13) December 15, 2023
That was not planned for her!
Wickets tumbled after Amy Jones wicket Smriti has the biggest role to play in it .🙃— Crick_sammy (@samsharma631) December 15, 2023
Good job Mandhana
Deepti gets everything outta anything!
Would ideally want a concussion check after that Amy Jones wicket, for Smriti, of course! Kya mazedar wicket tha, Deepti getting Deepti wickets!— Shikhar (@Shikhar__T) December 15, 2023
She's gonna be remembered!
Just saw the scorecard. Deepthi sharma seems to have a fantastic spell to cause the England collapse!! When are we declaring ? #INDvENG— Sandeep (@sandeep_Vishu) December 15, 2023
Going good!
Deepthi sharma kumms— RAJ👉NTR💪💪 (@Rajagopal4545) December 15, 2023
Gelavandi test
What a game she is having!
A fifty and a fifer🔥— Deepthi🦕 (@deepthiipadiyar) December 15, 2023
Unfortunate for test cricket that Deepti Sharma doesn't play enough of them. pic.twitter.com/OgGbwHVu7D
Big congrats!
Congrats and well done Deepthi Sharma 😊— Karthik (@vsk_says) December 15, 2023
Patience is the key!
Deepthi Sharma performing 🤯— Abhishek (@Abhi_Kohli123) December 15, 2023
After all these days finally