More Options

AUS vs PAK | Twitter and Perth boo World Cup hero Head's success for denying Lyon elusive 500th scalp

AUS vs PAK | Twitter and Perth boo World Cup hero Head's success for denying Lyon elusive 500th scalp

59

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

no photo

Nathan Lyon was left tantalizingly close to a historic 500th Test wicket on Saturday

|

Few crowds can conjure the audacity to boo a national hero who a month ago wrote his name in the history books but Australia has never been known for shying away from emoting. The Optus Stadium echoed with boos after Travis Head wrapped up Pakistan's tail, leaving Nathan Lyon hanging on 499 wickets.

‌Pakistan's gritty resilience on Day 2 of the opening Test match against Australia quickly gave away in the face of a threatening attack as the side collapsed to 271 all-out thus conceding a 216-run first-innings lead. Nathan Lyon yet again played a starring role as he triggered the premature demise by ending Imam-ul-Haq's 199-ball stay after having broken through the previous day as well by getting rid of Abdullah Shafique. The two scalps meant the off-spinner needed just a couple of victims amongst the tailenders to get to the alluring milestone of 500 Test wickets and when Aamer Jamal became his third victim, the feat seemed inevitable. However, the Perth crowd was cruelly denied the legend's crowning moment and made their feelings known accordingly.
Lyon patiently worked the last surviving pair of Shaheen Afridi and Salman Agha Ali when Pat Cummins brought on part-timer Travis Head to bowl in tandem with the 36-year-old. As luck would have it, Afridi's risks against Lyon in the 101st overpaid off with two boundaries but met their fated undoing in the ensuing over as a shabby pull took the top edge and rose high into the morning sky. Usman Khawaja stationed himself perfectly under the sun to hold onto the Kookaburra at mid-on and while one would expect the confirmation of a huge first-innings advantage to be met with a loud cheer, the Optus Stadium instead broke out into an echoing jeer given they would have to potentially wait another day or two to witness Lyon's highlight moment.
Twitterati was quick to join in with the light-hearted criticism and took to social media to express their fristration.

Crowd didn't like the wicket!

LOL

1 away from history

Don't know

Surely

All out

GOAT!!

True

Superb

Is he

Get updates! Follow us on

Open all