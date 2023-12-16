AUS vs PAK | Twitter and Perth boo World Cup hero Head's success for denying Lyon elusive 500th scalp
Nathan Lyon was left tantalizingly close to a historic 500th Test wicket on Saturday|
Few crowds can conjure the audacity to boo a national hero who a month ago wrote his name in the history books but Australia has never been known for shying away from emoting. The Optus Stadium echoed with boos after Travis Head wrapped up Pakistan's tail, leaving Nathan Lyon hanging on 499 wickets.
December 16, 2023
Hahahahahaha the crowd booing Head getting that wicket 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 turns out they don't just boo at the Footy— Stacey❤💙🏆 (@_Stacey1987) December 16, 2023
Rapid glovework from Alex Carey and Nathan Lyon now has 499 Test wickets!#CleanHands | #AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/ft6aVewg8k— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 16, 2023
This wasn't the last chance Nathan Lyon was going to get to 500 so not sure why people are so upset— Joshy (@the_joshy_boy) December 16, 2023
Surely Nathan Lyon is hoping for no wickets in the 2nd dig at roll into Boxing Day on 499#AUSvPAK #AUSvsPAK— Tom (@Bagggers95) December 16, 2023
Pakistan all out in the first inning on 271 trailing by 216 runs. Pakistan played like they are going for a draw in first inning. Conceding runs were never a problem for Australian bowlers because Pakistan weren't looking to score runs. Also, Nathan Lyon is on 499 test wickets 👀— ❄ (@narayan46323) December 16, 2023
Most test wickets for Australia :-— JustMyThoughts (@shaibal_27) December 16, 2023
Shane Warne - 708
Glenn McGrath - 563
Nathan Lyon - 499*
THE GOAT 🐐 pic.twitter.com/HiP1agPsTo
NATHAN LYON WILL TROUBLE PAKISTAN MORE IN SECOND INNINGS #PAKvsAUS pic.twitter.com/r28NcdTQ06— 𝗖𝗿𝗮𝘇𝘆4ℂℝ𝕀ℂ🏏 (@CricCrazyBro) December 16, 2023
Nathan Lyon what a bowler. koi Yaqeen nahi kari ga 500 wickets leni k yee 1 wicket k zarorat.— Dr. Rihab khan (@DrRihabOfficial) December 16, 2023
chop chaap aya nahi koi shor na koi tiktok na koi tweet. aur araam se 500 ka milestone hasil kiya.
hamri ha T20 K 1.2 performance Hero bana diya jata hai
aur T20 K khatir test chorty hai
Is Nathan Lyon the most underrated player of our generation?— Syed Noor ul hassan Kazmi (@SyedNoor__110) December 16, 2023