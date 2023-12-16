AUS vs PAK | Twitter and Perth boo World Cup hero Head's success for denying Lyon elusive 500th scalp

Lyon patiently worked the last surviving pair of Shaheen Afridi and Salman Agha Ali when Pat Cummins brought on part-timer Travis Head to bowl in tandem with the 36-year-old. As luck would have it, Afridi's risks against Lyon in the 101st overpaid off with two boundaries but met their fated undoing in the ensuing over as a shabby pull took the top edge and rose high into the morning sky. Usman Khawaja stationed himself perfectly under the sun to hold onto the Kookaburra at mid-on and while one would expect the confirmation of a huge first-innings advantage to be met with a loud cheer, the Optus Stadium instead broke out into an echoing jeer given they would have to potentially wait another day or two to witness Lyon's highlight moment.