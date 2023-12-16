Report | Rishabh Pant may be ready for England Tests but BCCI likely to exercise caution

“As I said, running – ground and on the treadmill – has begun but it’s not high intensity yet. Say 80-90% but not full intensity yet. There are sessions on the spin bike too but right now it’s more about getting the body ready for those pressure tests – high intensity training and match simulations. So lifting and muscle work has also begun to add strength. He has started compound exercises, the ones which work on multiple muscle groups at the same time, and lot of attention is being paid to lower-body strength and conditioning,” the source added.

Pant last took the field for India on Christmas 2022 during a Test against Bangladesh in Mirpur and has since missed key events such as the Border Gavaskar Trophy, the IPL 2023 season, and the ODI World Cup. The wicket-keeper batter may be fit in time to return to the international setup during the five-match Test series against England beginning January 25 but is expected to work his way up to match fitness after the long injury lay-off. Pant is the captain of Delhi Capitals and as things stand he is expected to take back the reins from David Warner after David Warner stood in for him in the latest season.