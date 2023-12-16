SA vs IND | Mohammed Shami ruled out with injury, Deepak Chahar and Rahul Dravid to miss ODIs

‌Mohammed Shami had initially been included in the 16-man contingent for the two red-ball matches alongside a note saying he was receiving medical treatment and would only be available subject to fitness. The veteran pacer faced issues with his ankle after a record-breaking World Cup campaign where he finished as the top wicket-taker with 24 scalps. He had also been rested for India's last Test assignment in the Caribbean in July where Mukesh Kumar had made his debut and the squad member is a primary contender for Shami's spot alongside the then-injured Prasidh Krishna, the latter recently impressing with a five-wicket haul against South Africa A.