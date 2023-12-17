IND vs SA | Ishan Kishan replaced by KS Bharat in Test squad after withdrawing for personal reasons
22
Ishan Kishan made his Test debut earlier in the year against West Indies|
Veteran wicket-keeper batter KS Bharat has been roped in by the BCCI to replace youngster Ishan Kishan in the Test squad after the latter requested to leave South Africa due to personal reasons. The Men in Blue are slated to play two Tests against the Proteas, beginning December 26.
Share this
Ishan Kishan had been included in the initial squad as one of two wicket-keeper batters alongside KL Rahul after making his red-ball international debut in the Caribbean in July. The 25-year-old had impressed with scores of 25 and 50* in his second game against the West Indies after remaining unbeaten on 1 in his only outing in the opening fixture.
"Mr Ishan Kishan has requested the BCCI to be released from the upcoming Test series against South Africa citing personal reasons. The wicket-keeper has subsequently been withdrawn from the Test squad," BCCI said in a statement.
KS Bharat, who is currently in South Africa leading the India A side in a unofficial Test series against the hosts, has been included in the 16-man contingent instead. The 30-year-old has featured in five Tests previously, accumulating 179 runs with a high score of 44, and was dropped at the beginning of the ongoing World Test Championship cycle after operating as a regular understudy for Rishabh Pant in the all-whites for India in recent years.
India begin the Test series with the Boxing Day encounter in Centurio before travelling to Cape Town to cap off the all-format tour.
Get updates! Follow us on
Open all