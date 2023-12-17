IND vs SA | Ishan Kishan replaced by KS Bharat in Test squad after withdrawing for personal reasons

Ishan Kishan had been included in the initial squad as one of two wicket-keeper batters alongside KL Rahul after making his red-ball international debut in the Caribbean in July. The 25-year-old had impressed with scores of 25 and 50* in his second game against the West Indies after remaining unbeaten on 1 in his only outing in the opening fixture.

‌"Mr Ishan Kishan has requested the BCCI to be released from the upcoming Test series against South Africa citing personal reasons. The wicket-keeper has subsequently been withdrawn from the Test squad," BCCI said in a statement.

KS Bharat, who is currently in South Africa leading the India A side in a unofficial Test series against the hosts, has been included in the 16-man contingent instead. The 30-year-old has featured in five Tests previously, accumulating 179 runs with a high score of 44, and was dropped at the beginning of the ongoing World Test Championship cycle after operating as a regular understudy for Rishabh Pant in the all-whites for India in recent years.

India begin the Test series with the Boxing Day encounter in Centurio before travelling to Cape Town to cap off the all-format tour.