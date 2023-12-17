More Options

IND vs SA | Twitter horrified as Proteas shamefully disintegrate to the Arshdeep-Avesh show in 8-wicket Pink ODI trumping

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Arshdeep Singh turned around his ODI fortunes in stunning style on Sunday by opening account with a fifer

A month after crumbling for 83 in the World Cup, South Africa repeated their horror show against India in the Pink ODI for breast cancer awareness that lasted just 44 overs by succumbing to 116 all-out. Arshdeep Singh scalped five while fifties from Sai Sudharsan and Shreyas Iyer sealed the chase.

‌After opting to bat first at the Wanderers, South Africa began ominously as Reeza Hendricks played out a maiden before both he and Rassie van der Dussen fell victim to Arshdeep Singh on consecutive deliveries in the ensuing over. Rookie opener Tony de Zorzi tried to inject some self-belief into the hosts with a spirited 22-ball knock of 28 featuring two maximums but his dismissal in the eighth over triggered an unseemly collapse. Arshdeep bagged his fourth in the form of Heinrich Klassen on the last ball of the powerplay to make it 52/4 before Avesh Khan struck twice immediately after to complete a team hattrick. David Miller's resilience proved to be shortlived as well, capping off a complete decimation of the batting unit against the new ball that was moving around significantly but not nearly enough to justify the scorecard. Andile Phehlukwayo saved the Proteas some blushes with some gorgeous strokes en route to 33 runs, ultimately becoming Arshdeep's fifth scalp as the pacer laid a marker in the format after going empty-handed in his first three ODIs for India. Avesh Khan, meanwhile, finished with brilliant figures of 8-3-27-4 before Kuldeep Yadav wrapped up the opposition in the 28th over. Amusingly, the total of 116 was still the Proteas' highest in their last three ODIs against India, having registered their second and fifth-ever lowest ODI scores in history against the Men in Blue across the last 14 months.
It proved to be a straightforward chase for the visitors as expected thereon, getting the job done in under 17 overs. Even though Ruturaj Gaikwad fell early for 5, debutant Sai Sudharsan impressed with a quickfire half-century on debut in an 88-run second wicket stand with Shreyas Iyer, who registered his 18th ODI fifty before taking off from the series to prepare for the upcoming Tests.

