IND vs SA | Twitter horrified as Proteas shamefully disintegrate to the Arshdeep-Avesh show in 8-wicket Pink ODI trumping
Arshdeep Singh turned around his ODI fortunes in stunning style on Sunday by opening account with a fifer|
BCCI
A month after crumbling for 83 in the World Cup, South Africa repeated their horror show against India in the Pink ODI for breast cancer awareness that lasted just 44 overs by succumbing to 116 all-out. Arshdeep Singh scalped five while fifties from Sai Sudharsan and Shreyas Iyer sealed the chase.
A star in making
He carried that elegance and scored a 50 on debut 🔥👏— TCTV Cricket (@tctv1offl) December 17, 2023
A Star in the making 🌟#INDvsSA #INDvSA #AUSvPAK #AUSvsPAK https://t.co/SfRMd8a8YI pic.twitter.com/4zkJJKQssq
These two
If these two or one of them is gonna be in T20 world cup squad then today these two have taken one step forward to scam Indian cricket #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/26jFz3Sq8q— Satyam (@ssatyam_) December 17, 2023
Brilliant performance
Clapping for Sai Sudharsan.— Mr.GOGO🏏 (@Mr_cricGOGO) December 17, 2023
Brilliant performance on his ODI debut....#INDvsSA | #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/T283rW3vf2
Playing like an expert
Sai Sudarshan playing like he has already played 10 ODI's, looking so comfortable against All type of bowling. That's the advantage of playing in a Top Tier Domestic T20 League.. Exposer against the Best in the World#SAvIND #INDvSA— Abhijeet ♞ (@TheYorkerBall) December 17, 2023
Reached 50
Shreyas Iyer's batting average in ODIs reached 50. #IPL2024 #INDvSA #INDvsSA #SAvIND #SAvsIND #AUSvsPAK pic.twitter.com/FO5rBDBIAT— CrickologyNews (@CrickologyNews) December 17, 2023
Great opening
What a way to open your account in international cricket with a beautiful cover drive. 💙👏— Saabir Zafar (@Saabir_Saabu01) December 17, 2023
What a shot and What a start to his international career! 💥🇮🇳#SaiSudharsan #INDvSA #SAvIND #INDvsSA #SAvsIND #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/f00ixBB3xo
Cheers
Cheerleaders.#SAvIND #INDvsSA #INDvSA #SAvsIND #WanderersStadium #Johannesburg pic.twitter.com/rmAH2EftQz— Deshraj Singh (@DeshrajH) December 17, 2023
Better than the best
High time people talk about his strengths , the shots he does play well are better than the best ! #ShreyasIyer #INDvSA— SeKiro (@DivikArora3) December 17, 2023
Lol
#Burger is bowling and bat goes flying #INDvSA it's hungry 😋— vikram (@vikram140gulati) December 17, 2023
Backfooted
South Africa is on backfoot after back to back wickets in 1st ODI.— PANKAJ Chaudhary 🚩🚩 (@1012Pcjaat) December 17, 2023
Arshdeep Singh and Avesh Khan :-#ArshdeepSingh #AveshKhan #INDvsSA #INDvSA #KLRahul #ODI #RohitSharma #Mumbailndians #RohitSharma #CricketTwitter #CricketNews #cricketupdates