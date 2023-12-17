SA vs IND | Twitter in splits as Wanderers resorts to coaching Proteas in wake of another shameful collapse

‌South Africa's batting unit crashed and burned scandalously in Johannesburg on Sunday as they barely managed to scrape past three figures against an inexperienced Indian bowling attack in the first of three ODIs. Facing a pace attack that had seven combined wickets ODI wickets to its name ahead of the encounter, the Proteas awarded five scalps to Arshdeep Singh and four to Avesh Khan with the result a foregone conclusion within the first hour of play. By the time the ground started to fill up, there was little left to see except the remains of a spineless South African effort but the crowd made sure they got their money's worth with some inane entertainment in the stands.