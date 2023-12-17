More Options

SA vs IND | Twitter in splits as Wanderers resorts to coaching Proteas in wake of another shameful collapse

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

The Proteas batters were left hanging their heads in shame after a disastrous performance on Sunday

South Africa have a way of finding special moments to drop the ball in grandstand fashion and their fanbase seems to have gotten accustomed to the fact. After a remarkable batting collapse in the much anticipated annual Pink ODI, the crowd at Wanderers took it upon themselves to train the batters.

‌South Africa's batting unit crashed and burned scandalously in Johannesburg on Sunday as they barely managed to scrape past three figures against an inexperienced Indian bowling attack in the first of three ODIs. Facing a pace attack that had seven combined wickets ODI wickets to its name ahead of the encounter, the Proteas awarded five scalps to Arshdeep Singh and four to Avesh Khan with the result a foregone conclusion within the first hour of play. By the time the ground started to fill up, there was little left to see except the remains of a spineless South African effort but the crowd made sure they got their money's worth with some inane entertainment in the stands.
 
With the scorecard reading 101/8, Kuldeep Yadav worked his wizardry to bamboozle debutant tailender Nandre Burger's meek defence in the 25th over but the leg break managed to miss the willow by a whisker on its way to the wicket-keeper. The cameras immediately panned to a member of the crowd, evidently spearheading the entertainment in his section of the stadium, promptly getting to his feet and shadowing a front foot defence to teach the youngster how to keep the threats at bay.
It did not do Burger much good as hiss tumps were eventually disturbed by the veteran a few overs later but the crowd was quick to get behind the action with cheers and laughter as were the commentators and Twitterati.   

