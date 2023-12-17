AUS vs PAK | Twitter reacts as piece of paper gives Aussies more trouble than Pakistan batsmen

Having scored a massive 487 in the first innings, the hosts ran riot to restrict Pakistan to a mere 271. Deciding against the chase, Australia walked out to bat again and even though the Pakistan pacers showed some fight reducing the hosts to 107/4, the 126-run stand between Usman Khawaja and Mitch Marsh took the game away from them. Mitch Starc then accounted for Abdullah Shafique and Imam ul Haq with Josh Hazlewood claiming Shan Masood in between. The game seemed to be headed to a swift conclusion before an unlikely hero emerged to entertain the crowd.

Just as Pat Cummins started to bowl his third over, there seemed to be some commotion on the ground. A piece of paper, that appeared to have come from a spectator enjoying a meal, appeared to have ended up inside the circle. Marnus Labuschagne was the first to ‘attack’ it but as soon as he got into range, the paper flew off towards Nathan Lyon. The veteran seemed to have covered all his bases but in a sudden twist, the paper left him for dead as it blew right past him.

Khawaja, who scored a brilliant 90 in the second innings, was the next to struggle in the real Test. The paper almost broke his ankles as he tried to step on it leaving the Aussie well behind. Eventually, as is always the case, it was Steve Smith who saved the Aussies as he caught the paper and put it in his pocket much to the delight of everyone around him. The former captain even did a bit of celebration for his achievement.

Twitter was delighted at finally getting some real action in the Perth Test and were quick to make their feelings known.

Lol! Smithy get's it xD xD

With the Pakistan fielding side, this should have been at least a 25 minute episode. — 🐌 (@CommonHookworm) December 17, 2023

This can more funnier!

With the Pakistan fielding side, this should have been at least a 25 minute episode. — 🐌 (@CommonHookworm) December 17, 2023

Just laugh and leave it!

🤣🤣 — Trent Copeland (@copes9) December 17, 2023

Hahaha!

🤣🤣 — Trent Copeland (@copes9) December 17, 2023

God!! What?

Another day when Smith has Paper in his pocket. 😭 — rae (@ChillamChilli) December 17, 2023

This is hilarious bruh!

Yeah it is!

Funny — Ali Ahsan (@ali_ahsan35) December 17, 2023

Ok

A reminder, clean up after yourself. — Justin, they call me Cyberwaste (@iAmCyberwaste) December 17, 2023

Hahahaha!