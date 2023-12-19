SA vs IND | De Zorzi’s maiden ton keeps series alive heading into decider

Having won the toss at St George's Park, the hosts decided that they would bowl first and were rewarded for the decision within two deliveries as Ruturaj Gaikwad was caught plumb in front by Nandre Burger. The pacer, who was handed his debut in the last game, continued to torment the batters as India could only muster 46 runs in the first powerplay. After Tilak Varma’s laboured 30-ball 10 was ended by Burger, KL Rahul and Sai Sudharsan started the rebuild with the latter becoming only the second Indian to score two half-centuries in his first two innings in international cricket. With India crossing the 100-run mark in the 24th over, the consolidation seemed to be in order but it did not last too long as Sudharsan gloved a Lizaad Williams delivery to Heinrich Klaasen. While Sanju Samson (12) departed without adding too much, India’s hopes of getting to a good score rested on the shoulders of Rahul. The Indian skipper (56) did bring up his half-century but did not last too long after that as India began crumbling to the pressure. With wickets falling at regular intervals, India failed to adjust as the last six wickets accounted for a mere 44 runs leaving the Proteas a target of 212 to level the series.