SA vs IND | De Zorzi’s maiden ton keeps series alive heading into decider
Tony de Zorzi (119*) followed up a brilliant performance by the bowlers with a maiden ton to help South Africa seal an eight wicket win and level the series in Gqerehba. KL Rahul and Sai Sudharsan notched up fifties but a late collapse meant that the Proteas were handed a sub par total to chase.
Having won the toss at St George's Park, the hosts decided that they would bowl first and were rewarded for the decision within two deliveries as Ruturaj Gaikwad was caught plumb in front by Nandre Burger. The pacer, who was handed his debut in the last game, continued to torment the batters as India could only muster 46 runs in the first powerplay. After Tilak Varma’s laboured 30-ball 10 was ended by Burger, KL Rahul and Sai Sudharsan started the rebuild with the latter becoming only the second Indian to score two half-centuries in his first two innings in international cricket. With India crossing the 100-run mark in the 24th over, the consolidation seemed to be in order but it did not last too long as Sudharsan gloved a Lizaad Williams delivery to Heinrich Klaasen. While Sanju Samson (12) departed without adding too much, India’s hopes of getting to a good score rested on the shoulders of Rahul. The Indian skipper (56) did bring up his half-century but did not last too long after that as India began crumbling to the pressure. With wickets falling at regular intervals, India failed to adjust as the last six wickets accounted for a mere 44 runs leaving the Proteas a target of 212 to level the series.
In reply, the Proteas openers - Reeza Hendricks and Tony de Zorzi - initiated the run-chase watchfully, gathering 39 runs inside the first field restrictions. They survived a breathtaking spell from the Indian new ball duo, Mukesh Kumar and Arshdeep Singh, with Hendricks getting a second life when Gaikwad spilled a catch at second slip. Subsequently, the pair kept the scoreboard ticking with good strike rotation and periodic boundaries, orchestrating a hundred-plus opening partnership. De Zorzi knitted his maiden ODI half-century and accelerated at a better rate than his partner. In no time, Hendricks followed the southpaw and brought up his half-century too. The pair went on to script the highest opening partnership in ODIs in Gqerehba leaving behind the 129-run stand between Matthew Hayden and Michael Clarke in 2008-09. Right after, Arshdeep got the better of the right-handed batter as Hendricks (52) top-edged a short ball to Mukesh Kumar at fine leg. Rassie van der Dussen joined de Zorzi who went on to convert his fifty into a maiden ODI ton. Even though van der Dussen departed to a Rinku Singh delivery, de Zorzi had the final say with a Dhoni-like finish to take the series to a decider in Paarl.
