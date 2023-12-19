More Options

Twitter erupts in amusement as Sudharsan defies odds to equal Sidhu's record

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

India have a history of openers standing up to the occasion and scoring big runs when all the chips are down. In the match against South Africa in Gqeberha, Sai Sudharsan joined the list as he notched up his second fifty in a row on a surface where both Ruturaj Gaikwad and Tilak Varma struggled.

Although the path to the milestone wasn’t smooth, the Tamil Nadu-based cricketer ensured that his team got to a stable position halfway through the match. Sudharsan started slowly and milked his way with occasional boundaries. During his stay, the southpaw suffered the brunt of the ruthless Proteas bowling as well. 

In the 15th over, the 22-year-old received thuds on back-to-back deliveries from Beuran Hendricks. The South African pacer ensured that the left-hander suffered thuds when his in-jaggers beat the inside edge of the bat to strike the midriff on back-to-back deliveries. He looked in agony and disbelief for a moment before smacking a six to Keshav Maharaj a couple of overs later.

After reaching the fifty-run mark, Sudharsan became the second Indian batter after Navjot Singh Sidhu to notch up consecutive fifties in as many innings. His resilience, coupled with orthodox cricket strokes eclipsed the difficulty of the strip, left the Twitterati in awe.  

