Twitter erupts in amusement as Sudharsan defies odds to equal Sidhu's record
India have a history of openers standing up to the occasion and scoring big runs when all the chips are down. In the match against South Africa in Gqeberha, Sai Sudharsan joined the list as he notched up his second fifty in a row on a surface where both Ruturaj Gaikwad and Tilak Varma struggled.
Although the path to the milestone wasn’t smooth, the Tamil Nadu-based cricketer ensured that his team got to a stable position halfway through the match. Sudharsan started slowly and milked his way with occasional boundaries. During his stay, the southpaw suffered the brunt of the ruthless Proteas bowling as well.
In the 15th over, the 22-year-old received thuds on back-to-back deliveries from Beuran Hendricks. The South African pacer ensured that the left-hander suffered thuds when his in-jaggers beat the inside edge of the bat to strike the midriff on back-to-back deliveries. He looked in agony and disbelief for a moment before smacking a six to Keshav Maharaj a couple of overs later.
After reaching the fifty-run mark, Sudharsan became the second Indian batter after Navjot Singh Sidhu to notch up consecutive fifties in as many innings. His resilience, coupled with orthodox cricket strokes eclipsed the difficulty of the strip, left the Twitterati in awe.
Got body hit twice
December 19, 2023
Second Indian batsman
Meanwhile the auction news,— Deepesh Kumar (@Deepesh38458556) December 19, 2023
Sai Sudharsan becomes the second indian batsman to score two 50s in first two games!#SAvsIND
Sai shines
Sai Sudharsan shines with fifties in his first two ODIs..!!— Sahib Singh (@singh28915) December 19, 2023
—a bright start for Team India's future!#INDvSA pic.twitter.com/kP4A2VpNlK
Back to back fifty
Fifty in the 1st ODI.— Mohd Sufiyan (@Mohd_Sufi123) December 19, 2023
Fifty in the 2nd ODI.
Sai Sudharsan 🔥🔥#INDvSA #IPLAuction pic.twitter.com/g1e4X7vV9M
Second after him
Sai Sudharsan becomes only the second Indian cricketer after Navjot Singh Sidhu to register 50+ scores in both of his first two ODI matches.#SAvIND— Rhitankar Bandyopadhyay (@rhitankar8616) December 19, 2023
Back to back
Podu Sai sudharsan scored back to back 50 🔥😎💯 #INDvSA— Karnan (@Karnan180) December 19, 2023
For sure
Sai Sudharsan will be a good player 🏏🔥— BHUBANANANDA NAYAK 🇮🇳 (@bhubana_nanda) December 19, 2023
Indian batter legacy
Sai Sudharsan has arrived and will be here to carry Indian batter legacy. Talented player, mature in shot selection and truly composed. #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/3Ru3MeL0jN— Ravi Vishnoi (@vishnoiravi) December 19, 2023
Another 50
Another 50 by Sai sudharsan...well played#INDvSA— Nikhil Bhagat 🇮🇳 (@nbnikscool) December 19, 2023