More Options

BBL 2023 | Twitter buzzes as Ashton Turner's IPL odyssey takes an unexpected injury twist

BBL 2023 | Twitter buzzes as Ashton Turner's IPL odyssey takes an unexpected injury twist

103

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

no photo

Ashton Turner has been leading the Perth Scorchers in the Big Bash League

|

Cricket Australia

‌Not even 24 hours after bagging an IPL contract, Ashton Turner found his IPL dreams on the edge of uncertainty. The Lucknow Super Giants snapped up the Australian in the 2024 IPL Auction at his base price but unfortunately, an untimely injury in the BBL has jeopardized his IPL fate. 

In the ninth encounter of BBL 13, Perth Scorchers squared off against Hobart Hurricanes at the iconic Optus Stadium, Perth. The home side struck early with the ball, reducing the opposition to 47/5 in 7.4 overs. It was in the 12th over that Turner introduced himself into the bowling, and suffered a sudden injury during the first ball of the over. 
The newly added member of the Super Giants was seen clutching his knee after releasing the ball against Nikhil Chaudhary. He seemed in agony and was limping, compelling the officials to summon medical attention. After thorough observation, the Scorchers’ skipper was taken off the field. 
The RPSG Group-owned franchise bought the capped international at his base price of 1 crore during the IPL 2024 auction to bolster the team’s middle order for the glitterati league. The injury of Turner may not just be a huge blow to the Scorchers community but also to his IPL 2024 fate. Despite on-air commentators downplaying the intensity of the injury, Turner's recurring wound raises concerns for his IPL team as was highlighted byt he Twitterati.

That's a serious injury

After the fisrt ball

Playing well

Its an inspiration

Want to see Indian players too

Bowls pies

Extraordinary time

Super in BBL

Great job

Get updates! Follow us on

Open all