BBL 2023 | Twitter in disbelief as Tom Curran's attempt at physically hurting umpire earns him four-match ban

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Tom Curran's pre-match antics led to a suspension issued by Cricket Australia

Never mess with the match officials is an unsaid rule across sports at all levels and one that internationally experienced veterans needn't be reminded of. However, Tom Curran absurdly committed the cardinal sin by trying to run into the umpire upon being forbidden from tampering with the pitch.

Cricket Australia on Thursday announced that English international Tom Curran was guilty of a Level Three breach under their Code of Conduct and has subsequently been handed four suspension points which translates to a four-match ban in the ongoing Big Bash League. The incident had occurred ahead of a clash between the Sydney Sixers and Hobart Hurricanes in Launceston on December 11 in which the former had emerged victorious by six wickets with Curran playing a starring role, returning figures of 3/19 before hitting the winning boundary with the bat in the last over.
In a video released by 7Cricket, the pacer was seen practicing his run-up a few minutes before the encounter and running onto the pitch in the process which is forbidden by the rules for anyone except the skipper or the coach. When Curran was reminded of the same by the umpire standing beside the stip, the 28-year-old paid no heed to the advice and simply ran across to the other end to execute another practice run-up. In a bid to stop Curran, the umpire took a rigid stance on the crease but the pacer went through with his run-up anyway, almost running into the official with momentum before weaving away at the very alst moment after the umpire had stepped aside to avoid a collision.     
‌"[The umpire] gestured to Curran to move away from the pitch. Curran was seen in the footage gesturing to the umpire to move away from the pitch. Curran then attempted to perform a practice run-up and run at pace straight towards the umpire who stood in the bowling crease facing Curran. The umpire stepped to his right to avoid the risk of collision," CA's statement read.
In response, the Sydney Sixers have declared their intention to appeal on behalf of the experienced campaigner who has been capped 60 times across formats by England. 
"Tom and the club maintain that Tom did not knowingly or intentionally intimidate a match official, and on legal advice, we will exercise our right to appeal the decision. We will support Tom during this period and look forward to him returning to the field," team head Rachael Haynes announced.
However, it did nothing to deter Twitterati from expressing their furor over the absurd antics of the fast bowler.

