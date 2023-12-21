SA vs IND | Twitter in awe as Sai Sudharsan turns Olympian swimmer to take brilliant dipping catch

The youngster was stationed at mid-off when Avesh Khan hit the deck hard on a full length, on the second ball of the 33rd over. The on-strike Klaasen attempted to push the ball away diffidently but the ball sprung up off the surface, catching the wicket-keeper batter's willow higher than the veteran expected and causing the Kookaburra to loop up in the air. While the ball seemed to be landing safely due to the lack of pace in the shot, Sudharsan promptly sprinted in at lightning speed from his position before gracefully taking off in a full-length forward-leaning drive. The 22-year-old, having scored half-centuries in his first two ODIs, managed to position his body perfectly such that his fingers ended up under the white rock as he scooped it up off the ground, acutely imitating a professional swimmer executing a dive.