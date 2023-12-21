More Options

SA vs IND | Twitter in awe as Sai Sudharsan turns Olympian swimmer to take brilliant dipping catch

SA vs IND | Twitter in awe as Sai Sudharsan turns Olympian swimmer to take brilliant dipping catch

155

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

no photo

Sai Sudharsan capped off a brilliant series with the bat by taking an extraordinary diving catch in the decider

|

Surrey CCC

For all the ways in which modern cricket has evolved, the age-old adage 'catches win matches' continues to ring true. Sai Sudharsan provided exhibition A of the same on Thursday as he executed an unfathomable grab to put India in the driver's seat in Paarl and add to his brilliant form with the bat.

After setting a challenging target of 297 on a tricky pitch at Boland Park, India were pushed onto the backfoot through the first half of the chase as Proteas opener Tony de Zorzi struck 81 flamboyant runs. By the time he departed, the hosts needed just a little over six an over with 20 to go which looked comfortably within reach given the dangerous duo of David Miller and Heinrich Klaasen was at the crease. The two managed to settle in quickly and with the Men in Blue seeking a wicket to reclaim advantage, Sai Sudharsan answered the call with undeniably the catch of the tour so far.

The youngster was stationed at mid-off when Avesh Khan hit the deck hard on a full length, on the second ball of the 33rd over. The on-strike Klaasen attempted to push the ball away diffidently but the ball sprung up off the surface, catching the wicket-keeper batter's willow higher than the veteran expected and causing the Kookaburra to loop up in the air. While the ball seemed to be landing safely due to the lack of pace in the shot, Sudharsan promptly sprinted in at lightning speed from his position before gracefully taking off in a full-length forward-leaning drive. The 22-year-old, having scored half-centuries in his first two ODIs, managed to position his body perfectly such that his fingers ended up under the white rock as he scooped it up off the ground, acutely imitating a professional swimmer executing a dive.

Sudharsan immediately wheeled away in celebration, even as the umpires had the fairness of the grab confirmed with replays. The wicket triggered a fatal collapse for the African contingent as Twitterati heaped praise on the Tamil Nadu boy.

What a catch bruh!!!

Brilliant effort!

Definitely!

Amazing dive!

Perfectly grabbed!

Take a bow, Sai Sudharsan!

What a fielder he is!

Made it look so easy!

Klaasen was shocked!

Flying Sai <3

Get updates! Follow us on

Open all