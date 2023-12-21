SA vs IND | Twitter in splits after KL Rahul's absurd back-of-the-bat pinball dismissal

Coming on the back of a defeat against the Proteas, the Indian side lost their openers within the first powerplay in the decider at Boland Park on Thursday. With the scorecard reading 49/2 after 7.3 overs, skipper KL Rahul followed Sai Sudharsan to the crease to stabilise the ship. He succoured Sanju Samson in a 58-run third wicket partnership before getting out in a bizarre way to Wiaan Mulder.

Rahul was perfecting the anchorer’s role and soaked up the early pressure after the fall of a couple of wickets. However, on the fifth ball of the 19th over, he failed to judge the bounce of the surface, the unevenness of which was a question mark since the very beginning of play.

The Indian captain failed to middle a back of a length delivery around the leg stump line and was beaten on the edge of the willow to get a thud on the pad. However, the ball rebounded off the protection gear, looping in the air to hit the back of the bat and ricochet towards Heinrich Klaasen behind the stumps.