SA vs IND | Twitter in splits after KL Rahul's absurd back-of-the-bat pinball dismissal
KL Rahul was left looking to the skies after an unfortunate dismissal on Thursday|
BCCI
From being timed out to mankading, the cricket world has witnessed a variety of eye-catching dismissals in the past. Although an ordinary form of dismissal -- caught behind, KL Rahul’s unusual variation of getting outfoxed in the third ODI against South Africa triggered perspectives.
Feel sad for KL!
#KLRahul 21(35) run banakar hue out #SAvsIND pic.twitter.com/UFvY0V28mO— niteesh pratap singh (@niteeshprataps1) December 21, 2023
What?
Lowde ka Kohli and Rohit and kl Rahul ko out karo t20 World Cup se. And add Samson— ClassY (@classygirl_y) December 21, 2023
Bad luck hunting!
Very unfortunate way for KL Rahul to get out but he's gone for 21— ThePoppingCrease (@PoppingCreaseSA) December 21, 2023
101-3#SAvIND
Hahaha!
Lo bhai ho gya defense ? 😂 Bhai itna defensive ho jaata h ki khud to out hota h team ka run rate v leke jaata h— Ashish (@Ashish100392) December 21, 2023
Easy boy!
KL Rahul bro, out hone ka tarika thoda casual hain.— Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) December 21, 2023
Lol! Tilak?
Probably he's following captain KL Rahul— Smriti (@ShilpaShrawat) December 21, 2023
Yeah! Got you.
Anyone having a hard time is welcomed— ساقب ابن رسول (@thenameissaquib) December 21, 2023
under kl rahul's captaincy@IamSanjuSamson @klrahul 🫶
Antey sirr adhi...
First antav enti babu akkada after dhoni ante 😴— DEVARA𝕏 (@Deepu99043077) December 21, 2023
No please forget it!
What is the score of Mr KL today??— Cricket Lover (@Khirodchpanda) December 21, 2023
Leading from the front..
Useless looser