SA vs IND | Twitter in splits after KL Rahul's absurd back-of-the-bat pinball dismissal

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

KL Rahul was left looking to the skies after an unfortunate dismissal on Thursday

From being timed out to mankading, the cricket world has witnessed a variety of eye-catching dismissals in the past. Although an ordinary form of dismissal -- caught behind, KL Rahul’s unusual variation of getting outfoxed in the third ODI against South Africa triggered perspectives.

Coming on the back of a defeat against the Proteas, the Indian side lost their openers within the first powerplay in the decider at Boland Park on Thursday. With the scorecard reading 49/2 after 7.3 overs, skipper KL Rahul followed Sai Sudharsan to the crease to stabilise the ship. He succoured Sanju Samson in a 58-run third wicket partnership before getting out in a bizarre way to Wiaan Mulder. 
Rahul was perfecting the anchorer’s role and soaked up the early pressure after the fall of a couple of wickets. However, on the fifth ball of the 19th over, he failed to judge the bounce of the surface, the unevenness of which was a question mark since the very beginning of play. 
The Indian captain failed to middle a back of a length delivery around the leg stump line and was beaten on the edge of the willow to get a thud on the pad. However, the ball rebounded off the protection gear, looping in the air to hit the back of the bat and ricochet towards Heinrich Klaasen behind the stumps. 
Although the scorecard of the match would suggest a caught out dismissal, the fashion of falling in the cob was something unusual. All in all, the overall process of getting out felt like a game of pinball where the ball strikes and rebounds haphazardly and Twitterati was quick to draw the comparisons.

