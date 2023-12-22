BBL 2023 | Twitter bursts as Sixers extend winning streak by clinching final ball thriller against Strikers
Jordan Silk's steadying knock of 66 proved to be the difference in the BBL clash on Friday|
Sydney Sixers
Sydney Sixers defended 155 runs at home in a humdinger against the Adelaide Strikers despite Jamie Overton and Matt Short’s all-round brilliance. Jackson Bird’s brilliant spell was the key after Jordan Silk’s quick fifty helped the hosts reach a fighting total in the first innings.
One-run thriller
A ONE-RUN THRILLER AT THE SCG!— Namra (@Namra010) December 22, 2023
Sydney Sixers edge a nail-biter to make it three wins from three at #BBL13!
👉 https://t.co/kJmK1EFgbp pic.twitter.com/y8HDqTKYRF
Confrats
Congratulations Sydney sixers— Aftab Ahmad (@AftabAh47524349) December 22, 2023
Goog thriller
Love a good BBL thriller. Sydney Sixers just know how to get it done. Spinners and Jackson Bird excellent with the ball, but Strikers would be kicking themselves.#BBL13— CricBlog ✍ (@cric_blog) December 22, 2023
So underrated
Big Bash isn't rated well man 🥲#BBL2023 #BBL #SydneySixers— OG Rizz (@Teen_Redefined) December 22, 2023
Tight finish
Tight finish but we take these wins. The Sydney Sixers remain undefeated 😊— Param (@parambae) December 22, 2023
Defeats
Sydney Sixers defeats @StrikersBBL by 1 run #OurCityOurTeam— Kylie (@KylieT23) December 22, 2023
Never giving up
Madness in Sydney Never Give Up playing from Sydney sixers. Excellent fight from sixers.⌛#BBL10— A.Ashwal (@Ashwal7A) December 22, 2023
Only Sydney Sixers match
Ngga my holidays are going on 😭— Atharva Kumar (@Ramosburner4) December 22, 2023
I only watch Sydney sixers matches
I support them
Creativity at its best
'Electra stumps' for the 1st time in BBL.— Ragav 𝕏 (@ragav_x) December 22, 2023
Dismissal - flashing red & then fire
Fours - colour shift
Sixes - colour scrolling
No ball - red & white scrolling
Between overs - purple & blue scrolling#BBL13 pic.twitter.com/LBXQ2FV6K4
Electra stumps
The new electra stumps in the BBL.pic.twitter.com/keovf12Koa— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 22, 2023