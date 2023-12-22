BBL 2023 | Twitter bursts as Sixers extend winning streak by clinching final ball thriller against Strikers

The coin favoured Matt Short in the 11th match of BBL 13 and the Sydney Sixers’ openers, Josh Philippe and James Vince, ensured no batting hiccups within the mandatory field restrictions. The duo accumulated 39 together in the four overs before Jamie Overton sent them back to the hut in the space of three balls in the fifth over, followed by James Bazley trapping Daniel Hughes caught behind three balls later. With things suddenly looking bleak, captain Moises Henriques stepped in and glued a 66-run fourth wicket stand with Jordan Silk before Overton returned to break the alliance. Although the ship was stabilised, the lower order failed to get going along with Silk who dragged the innings past the 150 mark on the back of an unbridled 45-ball 66, driving the Sixers to 155/7 in 20 overs.

To kick off the defence, Jackson Bird nearly got the better of D’Arcy Short on the third ball of the innings but was denied a successful review from the batter. However, it did not stop Bird from recreating another pearler as he shattered the timbers of Short in his next over of the new-ball spell. Despite the early jitters, Chris Lynn counter-punched the home side with his vicious ball-striking, belting 37 runs in 17 balls before Moises Henriques cleaned him up in the eight over. The spinners entered the fray thereon and teamed up with the medium-pacers to keep the Strikers at bay after dismantling Jake Weatherald and Adam Hose. The Strikers opted for the power Surge after the 15th over but could only eke out 19 runs at the expense of set-batter, Matt Short (55). Nevertheless, Jamie Overton dragged the chase to the final over where a four and a six brought down the equation to six needed from three balls. However, just two singles followed and Overton failed to hit the required boundary on the final ball, leading to a one-run loss.