BBL 2023 | Twitter in splits as Strikers' gully cricket attempt at sneaky run's foiled by umpires calling dead ball
Jamie Overton tried to pull off every trick in the book to get his team home with a brilliant all-round performance|
Cricket Australia
Grade cricket forms the very backbone of cricket in Australia and its amateurish tendencies lend to bizarre antics at the professional level every so often. When the Sixers threw the ball around after the play had concluded on a delivery, the Strikers batsmen hilariously tried to sneak an extra run.
Sydney Sixers managed to hold their nerves in a last-ball thriller against the Adelaide Strikers at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday to register their third win in as many games in the ongoing Big Bash League season. While Jordan Silk's 66 proved to be instrumental for the hosts, they nearly succumbed to Jamie Overton's brilliant all-round showing as the Englishman scalped three with the ball before executing some sweet ball striking at the death that got the Strikers within one run of leveling scores. As it turned out, Overton had attempted to sneak by that extra run a few overs ago the denial of which ultimately proved to be decisive.
The 28-year-old was at the bowler's end in the 19th over when James Bazley lofted a Jackson Bird delivery towards deep cover for a quick double. Bazley managed to rush into the crease without much ado even as wicket-keeper Josh Phillippe instinctively dislodged the bails after collecting an accurate throw, following which the Australian opener habitually threw the Kookaburra toward the point fielder in the circle while Bird returned to his mark. However, the white rock landed on empty ground as the fielder had turned his back to the pitch, and sensing an opportunity, the Strikers duo quickly scurried for a third run despite Phiillipe's vehement protests combined with desperate calls for the fielder to gain control of the ball.
To cap off all the chaos, the two umpires eventually stepped in and after a brief animated discussion, adjudged the ball was dead once Philippe had dislodged the bails and the runners had stood their ground following the couple, forcing the Strikers batters to swap ends. Twitterati could not believe the schoolboy antics on display in Australia's premier T20 competition and quickly took to social media to poke fun.
December 22, 2023
Congratulations Sydney sixers— Aftab Ahmad (@AftabAh47524349) December 22, 2023
Love a good BBL thriller. Sydney Sixers just know how to get it done. Spinners and Jackson Bird excellent with the ball, but Strikers would be kicking themselves.#BBL13— CricBlog ✍ (@cric_blog) December 22, 2023
Big Bash isn't rated well man 🥲#BBL2023 #BBL #SydneySixers— OG Rizz (@Teen_Redefined) December 22, 2023
Tight finish but we take these wins. The Sydney Sixers remain undefeated 😊— Param (@parambae) December 22, 2023
Sydney Sixers defeats @StrikersBBL by 1 run #OurCityOurTeam— Kylie (@KylieT23) December 22, 2023
Madness in Sydney Never Give Up playing from Sydney sixers. Excellent fight from sixers.⌛#BBL10— A.Ashwal (@Ashwal7A) December 22, 2023
Ngga my holidays are going on 😭— Atharva Kumar (@Ramosburner4) December 22, 2023
'Electra stumps' for the 1st time in BBL.— Ragav 𝕏 (@ragav_x) December 22, 2023
Between overs - purple & blue scrolling#BBL13 pic.twitter.com/LBXQ2FV6K4
The new electra stumps in the BBL.pic.twitter.com/keovf12Koa— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 22, 2023