BBL 2023 | Twitter in splits as Strikers' gully cricket attempt at sneaky run's foiled by umpires calling dead ball

Sydney Sixers managed to hold their nerves in a last-ball thriller against the Adelaide Strikers at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday to register their third win in as many games in the ongoing Big Bash League season. While Jordan Silk's 66 proved to be instrumental for the hosts, they nearly succumbed to Jamie Overton's brilliant all-round showing as the Englishman scalped three with the ball before executing some sweet ball striking at the death that got the Strikers within one run of leveling scores. As it turned out, Overton had attempted to sneak by that extra run a few overs ago the denial of which ultimately proved to be decisive.