SA vs IND | Twitter reacts as Samson ton and spirited bowling helps India seal memorable series in South Africa
Sanju Samson's maiden ODI ton shepherded India to a clinical victory in the series decider|
Commanding bowling led to India’s stellar defense of 297 runs against Proteas in the decider at Boland Park in Paarl on Thursday, resulting in a 2-1 away series triumph. The win was setup by India’s middle order rising to the occasion, featuring a Sanju Samson ton and Tilak Varma fifty.
South Africa’s new-ball duo -- Nandre Burger and Beuran Hendricks -- came good on captain Aiden Markram's decision to bowl first by removing the Indian openers, Rajat Patidar and Sai Sudharsan, in the powerplay despite a rapid start. However, skipper KL Rahul and Sanju Samson responded by soaking the pressure and stitching a 58-run third wicket stand before the former fell victim in a bizarre fashion to leave the score reading 101/3 after 19 overs. However, another innings-defining partnership followed when Tilak Varma (52) and Samson added 116 runs together. The Hyderabad-born knit his first ODI half-century but missed out on getting the best view to witness Samson’s maiden ODI ton, on a tricky surface. However, the Keralite had to disperse for 108 while trying to press the accelerator at the death. Nevertheless, the Indian lower order made up for it by gathering 42 runs in the final 22 deliveries, with Rinku Singh (27-ball 38) scoring the bulk of the runs. From the South African perspective, Hendricks was the pick of the bowlers with a three-fer, trailed by Nandre Burger's two scalps.
In pursuit of a target of 297, Proteas openers Tony de Zorzi and Reeza Hendricks initiated the chase with a quickfire 59-run opening stand before Arshdeep Singh drew the outside edge of the latter. While the former continued his good form, Rassie van der Dussen failed to play second fiddle, getting bamboozled by an arm delivery from Axar Patel in the 15th over. Just when the tourists were looking to make further inroads, Markram stepped in and tailored a stand of 65 runs with de Zorzi to take the hosts to a stable position. Despite all the efforts, a fancy attempt ended his stay at the crease when Washington Sundar broke the partnership in the 26th over. The touring party capitalised on the moment, extracting wickets of de Zorzi (81), Heinrich Klaasen and Wiaan Mulder within the next eight overs to push them on the back foot. South Africa’s hope of a series win were all but over following David Miller’s dismissal who fished outside the stumps off a Mukesh Kumar delivery. The tail’s resilience did not last long as the Indian pacers cleared the clutter, Arshdeep being the starring act with four scalps, leaving the hosts with a deficit of 78 runs to wrap up the series.
