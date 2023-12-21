SA vs IND | Twitter reacts as Samson ton and spirited bowling helps India seal memorable series in South Africa

In pursuit of a target of 297, Proteas openers Tony de Zorzi and Reeza Hendricks initiated the chase with a quickfire 59-run opening stand before Arshdeep Singh drew the outside edge of the latter. While the former continued his good form, Rassie van der Dussen failed to play second fiddle, getting bamboozled by an arm delivery from Axar Patel in the 15th over. Just when the tourists were looking to make further inroads, Markram stepped in and tailored a stand of 65 runs with de Zorzi to take the hosts to a stable position. Despite all the efforts, a fancy attempt ended his stay at the crease when Washington Sundar broke the partnership in the 26th over. The touring party capitalised on the moment, extracting wickets of de Zorzi (81), Heinrich Klaasen and Wiaan Mulder within the next eight overs to push them on the back foot. South Africa’s hope of a series win were all but over following David Miller’s dismissal who fished outside the stumps off a Mukesh Kumar delivery. The tail’s resilience did not last long as the Indian pacers cleared the clutter, Arshdeep being the starring act with four scalps, leaving the hosts with a deficit of 78 runs to wrap up the series.