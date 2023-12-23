BBL 2023 | Twitter in splits as Haris Rauf forced to bat without pads in lieu of time-out threat

With the score 170/6, the Stars looked set to launch themselves beyond 180 when Daniel Sams took the ball for the 20th over even though the pacer began efficiently by giving away just two singles. However, havoc ensued as he first had Webster holed out at midwicket before deceiving Usama Mir with a slower one to have him caught on long-on. Mark Steketee was the next to take the crease and swung wildly at the Kookaburra only to end up missing but the tailender attempted to sneak a bye which led to a run-out at the non-striker's end, completing the team hat-trick. All this chaos meant that with just one ball to go in the innings and three wickets falling rapidly, the last Stars player in the dugout Haris Rauf had to prepare himself to bat in a jiffy having little expected to get a go if not for the wild sequence of events. Consequently, the Pakistan pacer rushed onto the field holding just his bats, gloves, and helmet, with no pads to protect his legs to avoid being timed out and given he did not expect to face a delivery.