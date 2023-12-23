More Options

BBL 2023 | Twitter in splits over Finch's UNO reverse move to Wade's 'old man' taunt

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Despite struggling to get off the marks quickly with the bat, Aaron Finch proved his wit is as sharp as ever

Melbourne Renegades

The pioneers of modern sledging, Australians don't keep their remarks limited to visiting countries and indulge in friendly fire every so often. Former national teammates Matthew Wade and Aaron Finch proved the same on Saturday as the latter went down swinging after being called an 'old man'.

Melbourne Renegades set a competitive target of 184 for the Hobart Hurricanes in the Big Bash League clash at Bellerive Oval on the back of some sweet balls striking at both ends of their innings. Former Australian skipper Aaron Finch played a key role in the team's effort as well by shepherding them through the tricky middle overs before capitalizing on the power surge to end up with a 28-ball 31 on the day. However, for all the entertainment he provided through the bat and with his three boundaries, none of it eclipsed a hilarious moment he shared with opposition wicket-keeper Matthew Wade in the 14th over.
Finch was up against wrist spinner Patrick Dooley when he tried to pull a length delivery hard towards square leg, only to end up swinging through thin air as the Kookaburra rattled against his pad and popped up into the air. The 37-year-old buckled down from the blow while Wade tried to locate the ball and the gloveman was quick to take a shot at his compatriot by labeling him an 'old man'. Finch, not one to go down easy, did not miss a beat and immediately retorted by saying, "You and me both", a fair remark given Wade is himself 35 years old.
Both men had a hint of a smile on their faces after the exchange with the camaraderie shining through as Twitterati quickly took to social media to commend the witty war of words.

