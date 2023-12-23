BBL 2023 | Twitter in splits over Finch's UNO reverse move to Wade's 'old man' taunt

Both men had a hint of a smile on their faces after the exchange with the camaraderie shining through as Twitterati quickly took to social media to commend the witty war of words.

Here's the video!

Here's the conversation went between! LOL xD xD

“Old man back? You & me both brother” - Wade to Finch #BBL13 — Cricket Australia Fan (@CricketAustFan) December 23, 2023

That was some good delivery!

That's an absolute seed from Nathan Ellis! 🍑 #BBL13 pic.twitter.com/gkYceRvX8C — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 23, 2023

Hahahaha!

Aaron Finch is on the bench with a back complaint. #BBL13 pic.twitter.com/Dobey7syXl — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 23, 2023

Dhoni in BBL?

That was much needed for fans!

well played Jonathan Wells. Expected something from fraser mcgurk but nvm. Aaron finch gxndu retire hoja — Au31 (@au31alt2) December 23, 2023

You should have watched today!

I hate watching Aaron Finch batting!! 😖😖😖 #BBL13 — Smart Cricket. (@SmartCricketX) December 21, 2023

He tried doing!

Aaron Finch 5(11) right now. M sure he will accelerate now bcos I criticised him playing slow — Archer (@poserarcher) December 23, 2023

Nvm let's watch game!

Why is Aaron Finch forcefully playing Big Bash League. He should retire. — Vishal Yadav (@VishalY44691113) December 23, 2023

He is not that old!